COLUMBIA — There was interest, or perhaps it was just taking advantage of what was there. Zack Bailey sent in his paperwork for the NFL Draft because he wants to play pro ball someday. Since it didn’t cost him anything to do so, he figured he might as well see what the NFL thought of him as a junior.
The NFL gives underclassmen three grades — first round, second round, go back to school. Bailey got the last.
Fine by him. The NFL will still be there in December, when he graduates … although Bailey hopes to still be playing a game or three after he receives his diploma.
The best pro prospect on South Carolina’s offensive line will be given every chance to thrive as a senior, moving back to his natural left guard spot after filling in at right tackle last season. The mammoth blocker from Summerville has played all over the line during his college career, memorably stepping in at center as a true freshman and doing well despite having never played center before, but will transition back to his best position in 2018.
Understand that Bailey wasn’t bad at right tackle — he was quite good, again earning praise as the most consistent lineman on the roster. An ankle injury cost him four games, though, and it flared up again during Outback Bowl practice (he didn’t start but played the majority of snaps).
The Gamecocks feel comfortable that Blake Camper will do well at right tackle this year after performing strongly in backup duty last season, which gets Bailey back to left guard. He and veteran Dennis Daley will be trusted to protect Jake Bentley’s back and open holes for a running game that seemed to almost always run right last season — not coincidentally, to Bailey’s side.
His talent and position coach Eric Wolford’s preference to rep all of his men in every position will have him on standby to play anywhere else as well. The NFL will have a chance to see what the SEC has for the past three seasons — Bailey can do anything he’s asked to do, and do it well.
