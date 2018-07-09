COLUMBIA — The list was released and even for a school used to being shunned by the rest of the SEC, it was astounding. Eight defensive line spots between the first and second teams of the coaches’ all-conference squad, and D.J. Wonnum wasn’t one of them.
Huh?
He had 13 tackles for loss. Six sacks.
Even blocked a kick, because why not?
Permanent team captain as a sophomore. A guy who has to be chased out of the building on numerous occasions because he’s always there, lifting weights, studying film or coaching younger teammates. That guy wasn’t All-SEC.
Whatever. Wonnum’s used to it. He’s a guy that was ranked the No. 113 player coming out of high school.
Not in the country. In Georgia.
Wonnum flipped his commitment to USC a week after pledging to Indiana and Will Muschamp was immediately impressed with the youngster’s no-nonsense demeanor. He was a starter at a showcase position (“Buck,” as the terminology goes for a stand-up pass-rusher who can play with his hand in the dirt and also drift to linebacker) last year and plans to make this year his coming-out party to whoever votes on those lists.
Not that South Carolina ever doubted what it had. The fearsome junior has been an all-everything performer since the day he arrived, even if nobody “officially” said he was.
