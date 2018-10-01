Shilo Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, plans to visit South Carolina in the near future after receiving an offer from the Gamecocks.
USC made the offer to Sanders, a 6-1, 184-pound cornerback from Cedar Hill, Texas, last week.
“I’m absolutely grateful for the opportunity and I think it would be a great place for me,” Sanders said. "Most definitely I will be visiting.”
Sanders said he hasn't set a date for his visit with the Gamecocks yet but said it would be soon. Some of Sanders’ other offers include Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M, Arkansas, UCF, Nebraska and Syracuse. At this point, there are no favorites.
Defensive lineman Tyler Davis of Apopka, Fla, spent the weekend at Clemson after officially visiting Florida State earlier in September. Ohio State and Miami also are considered strong contenders for the highly-rated senior.
Running back Zykamren Robinson of Spartanburg took an unofficial visit to Tennessee for the Florida game and said he enjoyed the day. He said he plans to take an official visit back to Knoxville for the Alabama game on Oct. 20. He has offers from USC, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado State, East Carolina, Purdue and others. He said Tennessee and Colorado State are showing the strongest interest at this point.
Running back Tahj Gary of Atlanta said he has made his decision and plans to announce it this month. Gary has been to Auburn twice in the last three weeks and he plans to visit Virginia Tech for the Notre Dame game this weekend. He has an offer from USC but he said he’s not getting much from the Gamecocks at this point. He said Virginia Tech, UCF, Mississippi State, Auburn and North Carolina are showing him the most interest.
Defensive end Tonka Hemingway of Conway (Class of 2020) visited USC unofficially for the Georgia game and he hears regularly from the Gamecocks. USC and Clemson are among his 14 offers. Some others are Maryland, Georgia, East Carolina, Alabama, Duke, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina and Louisville. Hemingway attended Clemson’s spring game and plans to return for a game this season.
Running back Michel Dukes of First Baptist was offered by Syracuse.
USC offered wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (Class of 2020) of Washington, D.C. He’s a national level recruit with multiple Power Five offers.
USC also offered wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2022) of Nashville. He reportedly also has offers from Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisville.
Basketball
Point guard Al-Amir Dawes (6-1) of Elizabeth, N.J., made an official visit to Clemson over the weekend. He also has visited Providence. He is scheduled to visit St. John’s in two weeks.
Gerald Drumgoole (6-5) of Brockton, Mass., made his official visit to USC over the weekend. He watched practice and got to visit with head coach Frank Martin.
“I just like how he’s a tough coach and always holds his players accountable and holds them to a high intensity, and pushes them every day,” Drumgoole said. “They like my all-around game. They like the way that I shoot the ball, how I’m an unselfish player and how I facilitate on the floor.”
He plans to take other official visits to Minnesota, Georgia and Georgetown before he makes his decision.
Point guard Tyrell Jones (6-1) of Orlando announced a top 12 of Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Kansas State, Iowa State, Western Kentucky, Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and SMU. Jones said Clemson has been down to see him work out on more than one occasion.
“They’ve been recruiting me hard. They’ve been showing a lot of love towards me and that’s why they are on my list,” Jones said. He has taken official visits to Ole Miss and Auburn and has not decided on the other three. He said Clemson could be one of them.
Point guard Joel Brown, who named Clemson in his final four but hasn't visited, plans to announce his college decision this week.
Jared Jones (6-10) of Powder Springs, Ga., committed to Northwestern Sunday. He had USC on his short list.
USC assistant coach Chuck Martin visited Wildens Leveque (6-9) last week. Leveque visited Massachusetts over the weekend and has also been to VCU. He visits USC this weekend.
Christian Brown (6-7) of Powder Springs took an unofficial visit to Georgia over the weekend. Clemson recruiter Steve Smith was in to see him recently but otherwise, he said, he’s not getting a strong push from the Tigers at this point. He has taken official visits to Clemson and UNLV.
Malcolm Wilson (6-11) of Ridge View committed last week to Georgetown over Clemson and Rice. He made his official visit to Georgetown over the weekend.
Furman landed a commitment from 6-9 Jonathan Lawrence of Lake Howell, Fla., according to PhenomHoops.
Jalen Gaffney (6-2) of Columbus, N.J., who was scheduled to visit Clemson this month, committed to Connecticut.
Point guard Myles Tate of Dorman has been to USC twice for football games and likes what he is seeing and hearing from Martin and his staff.
“I think Coach Martin is pushing me really hard because I’m a priority,” Tate said. “I think they are a great program and I think I can fit there but I’m still wide open right now.”
USC has been his only visit this fall and he’s planning to return for the Missouri game. He also plans to see South Florida before the season. Tate said Virginia, Pitt and Oklahoma State also have been in touch with him recently. He’s not hearing from Clemson.
Tate said he would like to make his decision prior to his senior season of high school basketball and there is no current favorite.