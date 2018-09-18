COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s 2019 football schedule is set.
The Gamecocks will host seven games and play a neutral-site game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium next season. They will take on North Carolina in Charlotte to begin the year and host Charleston Southern, Appalachian State and archrival Clemson during the non-conference schedule.
USC will pick up 2017 national champion Alabama on its SEC rotation (dropping Ole Miss) and get that game at home.
It will be the first time since 2010 that the Crimson Tide and the Gamecocks meet; that season, USC beat Alabama for its first win over a team ranked No. 1 and went on to win its only SEC East championship.
The Gamecocks will play Appalachian State for the first time since 1988, the year before they hired coach Sparky Woods to come from Boone and replace the late Joe Morrison. It’s part of a three-game contract with the Mountaineers, which will see USC travel to Appalachian in 2025 and host Appalachian again in 2027.
USC will play Charleston Southern for the first time. The Gamecocks will also have two bye weeks (Oct. 5 and Nov. 23).
2019 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 vs. North Carolina (at Charlotte)
Sept. 7 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
Sept. 14 ALABAMA*
Sept. 21 at Missouri*
Sept. 28 KENTUCKY*
Oct. 12 at Georgia*
Oct. 19 FLORIDA*
Oct. 26 at Tennessee*
Nov. 2 VANDERBILT*
Nov. 9 APPALACHIAN STATE
Nov. 16 at Texas A&M*
Nov. 30 CLEMSON
Home games in CAPS
* SEC game