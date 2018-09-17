COLUMBIA — If anybody needed to get back on the field, it was South Carolina.
Players were hurting, more mentally than physically, after Georgia destroyed the Gamecocks on Sept. 8. A promising season was back to teetering on the precipice, outsiders wondering just how good this team actually was and looking down the remainder of a suddenly more-threatening schedule with a hard swallow.
Then Hurricane Florence swept into the state, forcing a cancellation of Saturday’s game hosting Marshall and extending the wait another week.
More time to rest, sure, but also more time to shake heads over the Georgia loss.
“It is frustrating. You got to wait a week to get back at it, get the taste out of your mouth,” coach Will Muschamp said. “It’s unfortunate now we got to wait two weeks, but very pleased with practice today.”
Columbia and the Gamecocks were spared any devastating effects. The sun shone Monday as the water receded, and evacuated families that were in Columbia with their player sons began to make their way back home.
Last week was a weird week, but Muschamp saw what he needed to. Even after he told his team Wednesday that the Marshall game was a no-go, the next practice was pleasant.
“We had a great practice Thursday. Training camp-like practice,” Muschamp said. “We weren’t dragging guys out today. You never really know with that situation, but I thought we had a lot of juice, a lot of energy. It was fun to watch and fun to be a part of.”
The Gamecocks lifted weights on Friday and spent Saturday like most everyone else did when there isn’t a game to attend. They watched college football.
Sunday, they got back to practice and began preparing for a Vanderbilt team that took Notre Dame to the wire.
It’s the Gamecocks’ first road trip of the season.
The team is getting healthier although Buck end D.J. Wonnum remains out for at least the next three weeks. Running back Mon Denson, said to be 85 percent before the Marshall game, is getting close to full-go. Receiver Chavis Dawkins is also ready to play while freshman defensive lineman Jesus Gibbs is recovered from a preseason injury.
Everything’s getting back to normal. The time to get back on the field can’t come soon enough.
Kentucky kickoff
South Carolina’s game at Kentucky on Sept. 29 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network.