COLUMBIA — Coming off a nine-win season and considered a dark-horse candidate to win the SEC East, it’s a good time to be at South Carolina.
Yet words and expectations mean nothing. On Friday, the first day of preseason practice, the Gamecocks begin working toward living up to those expectations held by outsiders and themselves.
“You can have all of the goals you want and all the expectations you want, but none of that matters unless you understand what it takes to achieve those,” USC coach Will Muschamp said at SEC Media Days last month. “We're excited about having the opportunity to report on August 2 and start practice on August 3.”
Muschamp’s first two years have been strong, taking a bad team to a bowl in his first season and coaching just the seventh team in school history to win at least nine games in his second. The spotlight is on him to keep it going, especially with a favorable schedule and so much returning offensive talent.
Of five preseason questions, the Gamecocks’ offense will be the one that lasts throughout the season.
1. How fast can offense go?
Muschamp doesn’t call plays, but he’s in charge of who does, and that’s why Kurt Roper was fired and Bryan McClendon was elevated. USC has plenty of returning skill players, which it also did last year, but last year it finished 12th in the SEC in total offense.
The solution? Tempo, which McClendon showed off in the Outback Bowl and has promised to install this season. That should benefit quarterback Jake Bentley, who prefers a faster pace, and ease the burden on the defense, which clinched five wins with game-saving stops last year.
“We want to be able to dictate the tempo of the game more, play faster,” Muschamp said at SEC Media Days. “You'll see a noticeable change in our offense as far as the tempo is concerned.”
The knock on Muschamp as a head coach has always been his offense. This year he has the tools and talent to shed that label.
2. Will Joyner become Bentley's backup?
Bentley’s the starting quarterback, Michael Scarnecchia is his top backup. That’s clear.
Yet if he has to play extended minutes, is Scarnecchia the answer? He’s only thrown one pass in his career, and that was in 2015. Jay Urich redshirted last year and new QB coach Dan Werner loves his athleticism, and there’s also a true freshman who enrolled in January and is the only man on the roster who can say he was named “Mr. Football” in the Gamecocks’ home state.
Dakereon Joyner’s numbers at Fort Dorchester High School were incredible and while there’s a crowded depth chart in front of him, is his athleticism enough to get him minutes somewhere? Could he be the solution if something happens to Bentley?
3. Can anyone replace Big Red?
Hayden Hurst departed for the NFL and took the most prolific totals for a USC tight end with him. The good thing is that helps clear up a crowded depth chart.
The bad? Nobody will be what Hurst was.
Jacob August, the first man up, is a strong blocker and has great hands, but his speed isn’t eye-popping. K.C. Crosby has speed and hands but at 6-1, isn’t as much of an imposing pass-blocker. Evan Hinson is athletic enough where he’s played basketball the past two seasons and started 17 of his 23 games for Frank Martin last year, but he’s had zero significant action in football.
Lot of options, but Hurst was such a vital part of the playbook that it will be tough to replicate that, even among two or three players.
4. Who will be the kicker?
The Gamecocks must find a reliable kicker after leaving 40 points on the field last year, 39 on missed field goals.
Wando grad Parker White returns as the incumbent but the Gamecocks signed graduate transfer Shane Hynes from Kent State. Hynes didn’t have much better numbers than White did last year, but he was put on scholarship and has only the one year to play; logic says he wasn’t brought in to sit.
But White was here all summer, Hynes wasn’t. That means White was working with his snapper and holder as well. The job will go to whoever can put the ball between the uprights and right now, White is the leader.
5. Will safety be weakest spot?
There are several positions which could use some shoring up but none more vital than safety. Due to lack of bodies, USC had to move 5-foot-8 Jamyest Williams from nickel to safety and corner Tavyn Jackson (5-8, redshirted last year) will also start camp at safety.
Only Steven Montac and J.T. Ibe have experience at the spot, but Ibe hasn’t done it at USC (he’s a transfer from Rice) and is out for part of preseason camp after offseason hip surgery. The Gamecocks like who they have behind them (Muschamp was high on Jaylin Dickerson last year, but he also redshirted due to injury) but nobody has played.
All to be answered beginning Friday.