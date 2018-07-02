The South Carolina football team added a big-bodied receiver to its 2019 recruiting class last week in wide receiver Keveon Mullins of Memphis.
The 6-2, 200-pound rising senior picked the Gamecocks over Georgia and Louisville. Mullins camped at USC in June and worked out in front of head coach Will Muschamp and receivers coach Bryan McClendon. That interaction was part of the reason he chose the Gamecocks.
“I just liked the way Coach B-Mac does things and the way he coaches,” Mullins said. “I liked the way he would put me through the drill. He was different from other receiver coaches that’s been recruiting me. And Coach Muschamp, he’s a very good guy. I love the coaches and how they said they would use me.”
Mullins caught 52 passes for 1011 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. Mullins gives the Gamecocks 17 commitments for the 2019 class, including transfer defensive lineman Josh Belk, and he’s the second receiver in the class.
Muschamp is zeroing in on one-time Florida commitment Jaquaze Sorrells, a defensive lineman from Largo, Fla. Sorrells camped at USC last month and plans to return for an official visit probably for the Georgia game. Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida State are three others he said have been recruiting him hard. He’s not claiming a favorite, but the Gamecocks are in the neighborhood.
“South Carolina is a top school for me,” Sorrells said. “I’ve only got a certain amount of time to make my decision. As of now they are in good shape.” Sorrells, who had 54 tackles and 7 sacks last season, said he is planning to sign and graduate early.
Clemson quarterback target Brendon Clark of Manchester, Va., a former Wake Forest commitment, is set to announce his new commitment Wednesday. Notre Dame, North Carolina and Virginia Tech are the other top options for Clark.
Linebacker Spencer Lytle of Bellflower, Calif., has set Aug. 4 for his commitment announcement. He has visited Clemson twice, most recently June 11. He’s also taken an official visit to Wisconsin. Those are the two he said that are sticking out the most to him right now though he’s not talking about a short list.
“I have a great feel for Clemson and what the program is about. They are losing seven linebackers over the next two years and I would be the only linebacker coming in as an early enrollee in the 2019 class,” Lytle said.
Some of the other schools he has visited are Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Cal, TCU, UCLA, Arizona State and Colorado.
Linebacker Vonta Bentley of Birmingham last month visited Clemson and had extensive meetings with Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables. He also met with Clemson president Jim Clemens. All that attention has Clemson in great shape with him.
“Clemson leads because they are showing the most love, being real with me,” Bentley said. “They said that they need me and want me and that means a lot to me. If other schools step up to the plate like that and say the same thing then I’ll know I’m a need for their program."
Bentley plans to return to Clemson for the All-In Cookout later this month. Alabama has been his only other visit thus far though he had planned to go to LSU before that trip fell through. And he might visit Tennessee at some point. Bentley said LSU would be the closest competition for Clemson at this point. He does not plan to make a summer decision.
USC recently offered Trayvon Moss of Tulsa and he plans to look closer at the Gamecocks. His recruiting is now starting to pick up steam after a slow start due to injury issues as a freshman and sophomore.
Playing a combo of defensive positions as a hybrid linebacker/safety, Moss said he collected 165 tackles last season with 16 sacks and 6 interceptions. On offense he scored 20 touchdowns. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, North Carolina, Oregon State, Louisville, Washington State, Virginia and Northwestern.
With its offer, USC now sits in good position with Moss. “I would say they are definitely top tier on my list right now,” he said. “I really don’t have a list yet but I see them at the top of my list. I’ve just been taking it slow and talking things over with my mom. I know when I probably do go take some visits South Carolina probably will be the first school, or the first couple.”
Right now, Moss doesn’t plan to make his decision until after his season. He will take his official visits right after the season and then make his decision. He plans to graduate early and sign early.
USC target ATH Jaylen McCollough tweeted plans for an announcement Aug. 17. He has a final four of USC, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn.
Clemson offered defensive end Jaden McKenzie of Wake Forest, N.C. He comes from the same school as Tiger defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Some of his other offers are USC, Tennessee, North Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Central Florida, Memphis and Georgia State.
Dillon defensive end Shamar McCollum was offered by Oregon. He also has offers from Duke, North Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and others.
Offensive lineman Keiondre Jones of Hoganville, Ga., announced a final three of Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State. He also had USC and Clemson offers.
USC made the final six with linebacker Jamie Pettway of Albany, Ga. The others are Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Louisville, FAU and Tennessee.
Clemson target OL Jake Hornibrook committed to Stanford.
Spring Valley RB/DB Anthony Wilson committed to Wofford.
Dutch Fork OL Kameren Stewart committed to Coastal Carolina.
Myrtle Beach OL Evan Jumper committed to Furman.
Basketball
A.J. Lawson (6-7) of Brompton, Ontario, announced a commitment to USC last week, picking the Gamecocks over Creighton and Tulane. Lawson averaged 21 points per game last season for GTA Prep in Mississauga. He also was a standout for the Canadian U18 National Team in the recent Americas Championship.
"From the first time I was on campus it felt like home," Lawson said in his announcement video. "My family was happy and it felt like a great opportunity there. Frank Martin, he's a great guy. He told me he could help me out with the principles on defense and can expand my game on the court. I felt like it was the best decision for me and where my family was comfortable and it's just where I want to be."
Lawson originally was set to graduate in the 2019 class but reclassified to 2018 and that's when Martin jumped in strongly on him. The Gamecocks also were helped by the fact his father grew up in South Carolina and is a Gamecock fan. Lawson took his official visit to USC over the Memorial Day weekend and from that point the Gamecocks stood out as the team to beat. Lawson is the seventh signee for Martin's 2018 class and takes the final spot on the roster for this coming season.
Martin recently offered 2019 point guard Giovanni Santiago (6-0), who will play for Hargrave Prep in Virginia this season. Santiago is a native of Puerto Rico who has been attending high school in Cincinnati. He was in the 2018 class but decided to reclassify to ’19 and attend a prep school to improve his recruiting stock. USC noticed and became his first big time offer.
The Gamecocks scouted him in the recent tournament in Canada and Santiago made an unofficial visit late last month. Santiago is also getting interest from FIU, UAB, North Texas and others.
Clemson offered 2019 Al-Amir Dawes (6-1) of Newark, N.J., according to PrepCircuit. Some other listed offers are Seton Hall, DePaul, Minnesota, Rutgers and La Salle.
Per his AAU coach, USC offered 2019 Patrick Williams (6-8) of Charlotte. He also has a Clemson offer and others from Arizona, Charlotte and Dayton.
Christian Brown (6-7) of Lower Richland has taken an official visit to UNLV and said he’s undecided about any future visits at this time. Clemson and USC assistant coaches remain in contact. He said LSU, Maryland, Florida, Georgia and Houston are some of the others keeping in touch. He has not decided if he will sign early or late.
Tre Jackson (6-1) of Blythewood was offered by Charlotte and Murray State. Some of his other offers are Coastal Carolina, Winthrop, College of Charleston, Southern Miss and Hofstra.
P.J. Hall (6-8) of Dorman was offered by Winthrop for the Class of 2020.