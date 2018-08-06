South Carolina continued to build the talent for its quarterback room with a commitment last week from Luke Doty of Myrtle Beach for the 2020 recruiting class.
The commitment came a day after Doty (6-2, 190) and his family visited USC. He also had offers from N.C. State, Virginia Tech, TCU, Auburn, Duke, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida State and others.
"The biggest thing for me was the importance of being an in-state guy and playing for the great state of South Carolina and being represented on that stage,” Doty said. “It’s close to home and it’s a place where my family and friends can go to watch games and have a great time.
"South Carolina has always been high up on the list and they’ve always been like family to us. They’ve treated us so well throughout these past few years.”
USC quarterbacks coach Dan Werner made Doty a high priority for the 2020 class. He made that clear to him in his conversations and that was big in his decision-making process.
“He always told me I’m his guy, that I’m number one and I’m a big priority for him,” Doty said.
Doty has been the backup quarterback for the Seahawks the past three seasons but he’ll be the starter moving forward. Last season he passed for 700 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 250 yards and one score. He also caught 35 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns.
Doty has many months to sit on his commitment before he can sign and make it official. As for any further recruiting activity on his part, Doty said he’ll have none of that.
“I’m 110 percent committed to the University of South Carolina. My recruitment is over. I won’t be making any more visits besides South Carolina. I know where I want to be and that’s with the South Carolina Gamecock family.”
Doty gives the Gamecocks four commitments for their 2020 class.
South Carolina is also in the running for Zykamren Robinson, a 6-0, 225-pound running back from Spartanburg High.
“I’m their guy, that’s what they are telling me,” Robinson said. "They want me at South Carolina. That’s where I’m supposed to be. They do want me there, no doubt about it.”
Last season Robinson rushed for 915 yards and seven touchdowns. Robinson made a pair of visits to USC over the summer including one for a camp. He also attended the spring game and the Vanderbilt game last season. His only other visit this summer was to Tennessee. He has USC, Tennessee and Missouri as his top three from an offer list that also includes Colorado State, Purdue, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Temple, Appalachian State and Old Dominion.
Defensive lineman Jacob Bandes (6-3, 295) of Antioch, Calif., picked up a Clemson offer last week and he plans to take an official visit in December.
“It was unbelievable. It was amazing because of the history of that school, the championships they’ve had, it’s unbelievable,” Bandes said.
He’s already accepted an offer to the Army All American Game. He was a standout defensive lineman at The Opening. And last season, according stats from MaxPreps, he totaled 50 tackles with 8 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. He had 19 tackles for loss as a sophomore. Bandes has already taken an official visit to Colorado and has scheduled officials to Illinois, Oregon and Washington.
Cornerback Cam Smith of Westwood has made his decision and will announce the choice Aug. 17. Smith narrowed his decision to USC, Georgia and Tennessee. He camped last month at USC and Georgia and he took a visit to Tennessee. He made a return trip to USC with his parents late las month.
Offensive lineman Darius Washington (6-4, 285) of Pensacola, Fla., committed to Mississippi State in early June. But he has not shut down his recruiting and last week received an offer from USC.
“Getting the South Carolina offer just showed me that my hard work has been paying off and I look forward to taking my official (visit) there,” Washington said.
Washington also will take official visits to Mississippi State and Miami.
Safety Dedrrick Holmes of Evans, Ga., last week reported an offer from USC, his first major offer. The Gamecocks and Holmes have history dating back to his ninth-grade year when he attended a camp. He camped again this summer with the Gamecocks and they got a closer look at him.
“They like my length and they like the way I scout out the field, known as a ballhawk,” said Holmes, who had nine interceptions last season. “They like my ballhawk abilities.”
Holmes also visited USC in March to watch a spring practice. He’s also getting interest from Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, UCF, Georgia, Troy and Georgia Tech. He plans to return to USC for a game this season. He considers USC and Auburn as his two favorites and he feels the Tigers will offer at some point.
One-time USC and Clemson target LB Kalen DeLoach committed to Florida State.
Defensive back Tyus Fields of Cornelius, N.C., the brother of Clemson cornerback Mark Fields, committed to Tennessee.
Basketball
Forward P.J. Hall (6-9) of Dorman is one of the fast rising prospects nationally in the 2020 class after a sterling summer circuit. He has picked up offers from Clemson, USC, Florida and Georgia in recent weeks.
He visited USC earlier in the summer and last week paid a visit to Clemson. Hall and his teammate and fellow major recruit, point guard Myles Tate, visited West Virginia on Friday and camped at Pitt on Saturday. Hall said he also hopes to visit Florida at some point and Georgia wants to get in him soon for a visit as well.
USC has offered Donta Scott (6-6) of Philadelphia, according to PrepHoops.com, and he has taken an unofficial visit. Some of his other offers are Maryland, St. Joseph’s, La Salle, Georgetown, Connecticut, Florida and Penn State.
Kofi Cockburn (6-10) of New York, who will play this season at Oak Hill Academy, Va., has narrowed his list to a dozen including USC. The others are UConn, St. John’s, Illinois, Cincinnati, Florida State, Pitt, Kentucky, Kansas, Syracuse, Oregon and LSU.
Greg Gantt (6-8) of Fayetteville, N.C., committed to Providence. He had USC and Clemson offers.
The USC women are in the final seven for 6-2 Rickea Jackson of Detroit. The others are Connecticut, Louisville, Tennessee, Ohio State, Rutgers, Texas and Mississippi State. The Gamecocks also are in the final four with 6-4 Aliyah Boston of Worcester, Ma. The others are Connecticut, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Other USC offers: Hannah Gusters (6-5) of Duncanville, TX. She’s ranked No. 1 at her position nationally by ESPN for the class of 2020; and Latasha Lattimore (6-4) of Toronto and Nyla Harris (6-1) of Orlando.
Baseball
Shortstop Kameron Guidry of Snellville, Ga., decommitted from USC last week.