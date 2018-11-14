COLUMBIA — The list of South Carolina players who will be recognized during Saturday’s Senior Night festivities against Chattanooga was scrutinized more for who wasn’t on it rather than who was.
Nothing against the 20 Gamecocks who are on it, but many people were relieved to not see three names — quarterback Jake Bentley, receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
The Gamecocks have several juniors who could apply for their NFL Draft grades (and many will, because that’s what the service is for) but only Bentley, Edwards and Kinlaw (and perhaps D.J. Wonnum, who is also not walking on Senior Night) had a reasonable chance to be drafted after this year. And just because they’re not walking Saturday doesn’t mean they’ll come back.
But it’s an indication that they are planning to return, just as it’s an indication that juniors Christian Pellage, Donell Stanley and Jason Senn aren’t planning on coming back. All three are on the list to walk Saturday.
“Hoping to get Donell back, depending on what his (NFL) grade will be. He will graduate in December, so he's one of the nine that will graduate in December,” coach Will Muschamp said. “But all those guys ... Christian Pellage, from a playing standpoint hasn't panned out as much as he would have liked to, but he's been a model citizen in our program.”
Stanley has already been at USC for five years and could have a sixth year if he wants it, but could also chase his NFL dream. Neither he, Bentley, Edwards, Kinlaw nor Wonnum are prominently listed on any recent mock NFL Draft sites.
That seems to signal the return of Bentley, who could set several school records with another year; Edwards, who has a shot at several receiving records; and Wonnum and Kinlaw, who could anchor next year’s defensive line. USC is also hoping to get some other good news.
The Gamecocks imported defensive backs Nick Harvey and J.T. Ibe to aid a shattered spot this year, but neither has been able to contribute much due to injury. Ibe has already played in five games and could return to the field this week, so he will walk on Saturday night.
Harvey won’t. USC is applying for a sixth year for him and under the criteria, he should have a good shot at getting one. Sixth years are awarded if players (such as Stanley) lose the great majority of two or more seasons to injury.
Harvey was out all of 2017 and has only played four games this year. Linebacker Eldridge Thompson, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the third game and had two other seasons short-circuited due to injury, is walking but applying for a sixth year.
“It certainly is not goodbye, but certainly just saying thank you for what they’ve done for our program. We have eight of them that have already graduated, nine of them that will graduate in December,” Muschamp said. “Seventeen of the 20 will have completed their eligibility while they have their diplomas in their hands. That’s pretty impressive. And the other three are all on track to graduate in May.”
Saturday’s the start of the end-of-season countdown, where minds can be changed after NFL Draft grades are returned and bowl game performances may dictate decisions (see Ace Sanders).
But currently at USC, it doesn’t appear there will be many of those, if any.