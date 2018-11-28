COLUMBIA — Unsure on offense and inconsistent on defense, South Carolina was sinking. A three-game losing streak looked more real than the mess after the kids open their Christmas presents.
Ty Harris couldn’t let that happen.
The Gamecocks’ junior point guard scored 24 points as she played every minute of the second half, 12 in each period as she turned USC from the precipice to a 65-55 win over Dayton Wednesday. The No. 18 Gamecocks (4-3) needed to win after a discouraging Vancouver Showcase, and Harris, who had taken a bit of a back seat to top scorer Te’a Cooper, steadied the steering yoke.
“It’s always good to have that go-to player, but we need everybody contributing,” Harris said. “Can’t be just one person every night.”
The Gamecocks slugged out a game where they trailed 16-3 and Cooper didn’t play the second half (coach Dawn Staley said she’s a little banged-up and Cooper will see the team physician). Alexis Jennings, Nelly Perry, Bianca Cuevas-Moore and now Cooper are playing but not 100 percent healthy, and it’s caused some concern as USC lost two games to Top-10 teams but also dropped a game to Drake.
“We’re a work in progress,” Staley said. “There are some things we’re pretty good at. There are some things we need to improve on quickly.”
Trending up
* Harris was the starting point guard of a national championship team as a freshman. Everyone knew she’d keep starting this year but with Cooper eligible, her scoring might slip.
Harris often seemed too willing to give up her steadiness as USC became more of a transition team, where Cooper could drive the lane or fire 3-pointers, but Cooper started Wednesday’s game 0-for-6 and was then injured.
Harris took over, kissing the ball high off the window and sinking the crucial 3-pointers when USC needed them.
“Ty can probably have these nights as much as she wants to have them,” Staley said. “She has to be aggressive. I do think she felt like since we couldn’t play Te’a as much as we wanted to play her, we had to get some scoring from the backcourt, and scoring in general.”
* Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Lele Grissett turned away consecutive Dayton possessions in the fourth quarter, Herbert Harrigan blocking four shots and Grissett nearing a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds. It was great to see but Staley wants to see it earlier.
“We get stops in the first quarter, we won’t have to rely on getting stops in the fourth,” she said.
* Jennings continues to round back into form after offseason knee surgery. She scored nine points as USC nearly doubled Dayton in paint scoring.
Trending down
* The Gamecocks were 3-12 from the 3-point line. Harris and Perry each had big ones in the second half, but if USC continues to depend on the 3, it won’t be nearly as easy to come back from large deficits.
* Staley sounded ominous when talking about Cooper’s injury. She wouldn’t elaborate on if Cooper simply felt sick or it was a physical issue, saying they would go see the doctor.
* USC wants to run and play transition ball, but Drake and Dayton each did the same. The Gamecocks aren’t handling it well when teams throw their system back at them.
The future
Wednesday ended the early signing period. USC has signed letters-of-intent from five recruits that make up the No. 1 recruiting class in America.
“This has been brewing for a while,” Staley said.
Coming up
The Gamecocks finish their run of Top-10 opponents when No. 4 Baylor visits CLA on Sunday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.