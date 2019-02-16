COLUMBIA — South Carolina lets the opponent resemble the Golden State Warriors, South Carolina comes back, South Carolina wins to stay in fourth place in the SEC.
It’s what they do.
The Gamecocks rallied past Texas A&M 84-77 Saturday after allowing a 10-14 Aggies squad to dominate them in the first half. Unable to stop guards Wendell Mitchell and Savion Flagg, who average 24 points per game but posted 44 on USC, the Gamecocks (13-12, 8-4 SEC) used a 14-3 second-half run to take control.
It’s a different culprit each game, and this one was the 3-point line. A game after setting a season-high with 14 3-pointers, USC stroked 16 to tie a school record set a dozen years ago.
“We just been working on our 3-point shots a lot lately, we got open shots, looks,” said A.J. Lawson, who hit six 3s and ended with a team-high 23 points. “We had to knock them down and we did that tonight.”
The Gamecocks didn’t get much help from their post game — only Chris Silva showed up, with 22 points and 14 rebounds — but their guards bailed them out. That’s an issue to keep an eye on, as coach Frank Martin mentioned, but the team still remains the same great group Martin has liked even when it was 4-7.
“Obviously, when you make 16 3s it hides some things that we have not been doing well lately, particularly a thing called defense,” Martin said. “These kids have tremendous resolve. They’re fun to be around. They have not allowed losing some hard games to impact them in a negative way.”
Trending up
* USC has hit 30 3s in its last two games but Martin cautioned that it won’t last forever. What’s helping that is Silva “is playing like a hoss,” and teams have to account for him. Those double-teams create open space on the perimeter.
“We can’t depend on continuing to shoot 55 percent from the 3-point line to save us,” Martin said.
* The Gamecocks had four in double figures. Tre Campbell continued to flourish with 13 points while Hassani Gravett had 18. Lawson and Gravett also combined for 11 assists.
* USC has won more SEC games than last year and is only two wins away from a winning league season, which has only happened five times in 27 years in the SEC.
“All I know is we don’t give up,” Silva said. “Up 10 or down five or whatever, we don’t give up. We want to play till the clock is out.”
Trending down
* Mitchell and Flagg were unchecked, Mitchell scoring the Aggies’ first eight points and Flagg strafing 3s from Assembly Street late. Can’t happen again.
“First half, we didn’t put up a fight,” Martin said. “Our manpower is kind of down, so it’s hard for us to be aggressive as defensively as I like to play.”
* USC had 14 turnovers, many at mid-court, and it led to 18 A&M points.
* Keyshawn Bryant expectedly had a bad game against Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams at Tennessee. But he didn’t score against A&M and only had two rebounds.
“He needs to grow up,” Martin said. “He wasn’t playing like that when I had 10 bodies to put in the game.”
Tight
The Gamecocks are down one more for the season. Gravett cut his hair.
The ‘do, mocked at Florida with chants of “Bloo-min’ On-ion,” was trimmed before Friday’s practice.
“My rule is, ‘Be neat,’” said Martin, who had spoken to Gravett about his mop top a few times. “That thing had gotten really, really ugly. Really ugly. Thank God.”
Coming up
The Gamecocks host Ole Miss on Tuesday.