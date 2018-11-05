COLUMBIA — One can just imagine a hooded, wizened figure crouched in a subterranean lair, cackling through a psychopathic leer as he sticks pins into a voodoo doll clad in garnet and black.
Over the top? At this rate, it’s one of the most reasonable explanations left.
After Will Muschamp announced that safeties Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston would miss the rest of the season due to injuries sustained in a win at Ole Miss, South Carolina was down to seven experienced defensive backs. That doesn’t sound so bad except that with Williams and Charleston playing, the Gamecocks were roasted for 379 passing yards against the Rebels, part of 616 yards of total offense.
Without them, USC must get through at least four more games with a defense that normally plays five defensive backs per snap.
Well, it hasn’t been that long since Muschamp himself was cracking heads as an all-SEC safety. Perhaps there’s some life — not to mention eligibility — in the old boy yet.
Injuries are part of the game but the Gamecocks have been rocked at the position they could least afford them. Veteran depth at safety was a concern in the spring, summer and preseason, and it’s an open wound now.
Williams re-aggravated the shoulder that knocked him out of the bowl game last year and had him sitting throughout spring practice. Charleston fractured his foot in Oxford on a play that would probably never happen again. Each will have surgery this week.
Tavyn Jackson was medically disqualified in the preseason. Korey Banks transferred. Nick Harvey and J.T. Ibe, the two graduate transfers brought in specifically to strengthen the depth, will again miss Saturday’s game at Florida with their own slow-healing injuries.
Rashad Fenton, Steven Montac, Keisean Nixon, Jaylin Dickerson, Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu and R.J. Roderick are healthy (or healthy enough, in some cases) and have played. They’ll be leaned on going forward to cover the five secondary spots as the coaches search for four-leaf clovers, snap wishbones and hunt rabbits in an attempt to switch the luck.
If somebody else goes down, there may have to be discussions with walk-ons Kevin Pickens, Jason Senn, Jaylan Foster and Dawson Hoffman. There may have to be a sit-down with Jonathan Gipson, or receivers and running backs headed for a redshirt, about playing as emergency fill-ins with an eye toward preserving the redshirt under the four-game rule.
“We had a discussion about that today and we’ll continue that (Monday),” Muschamp said. “Rashad Fenton can go play safety if he needs to. We’ll make some preparations past that.”
Chattanooga kickoff set
USC’s game hosting Chattanooga on Nov. 17 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network. The SEC also announced several Nov. 24 kickoff times, but the USC-Clemson time will be announced by the ACC next week.
Deebo honored
Deebo Samuel was named SEC special teams player of the week Monday. Samuel returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss, his fourth career kickoff returned for a TD.
He averaged 35.6 yards on five kick returns.