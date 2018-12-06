COLUMBIA — Another week, another injured defender.
South Carolina junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is expected to miss the Belk Bowl after undergoing a hip procedure, according to sources close to the team. Kinlaw also seemed to confirm it by Twitter on Thursday, when a fan wished him well and added that it was unfortunate he wouldn’t be able to play in Charlotte.
“I appreciate it,” Kinlaw replied.
A school spokesperson said that coach Will Muschamp would address any player updates at his next media availability. Muschamp and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall are each scheduled to appear at a Belk Bowl press conference on Dec. 13.
As Muschamp recently said, it’s not been the number of injuries that has hit the Gamecocks this year so much as it’s been to the same positions. USC could barely field the same secondary game to game due to injury and then they crept into the defensive line.
Kinlaw, who prepped at Goose Creek High, seemed to aggravate an injury against Clemson but played against Akron. He had 21 tackles, 10 for loss, and led the Gamecocks with 4.5 sacks this year.
He also broke up five passes, forced two fumbles and blocked a kick. The Gamecocks have had to patch their line together over the past two games and that won’t change in the bowl game.
Kinlaw also recently announced via Twitter that he is returning for his senior year.
Muschamp said during the bowl announcement that defenders Bryson Allen-Williams, Jaylin Dickerson and Jaycee Horn should return for the game. There’s a chance that Aaron Sterling could also return.