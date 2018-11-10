GAINESVILLE, Fla. — T.J. Brunson had 16 tackles Saturday. The number pops.
Mostly because after South Carolina gave up 367 rushing yards in snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, folks were amazed that the Gamecocks actually had 16 tackles.
“We have guys at the point of attack, get whipped up front, don’t tackle,” said coach Will Muschamp after a defeat similar to the one that got him fired when he was Florida's coach and lost to USC at The Swamp. “We had guys there … can’t get guys on the ground consistently well.”
It was silly how often Florida ran through the USC defense. They spun, they high-stepped, they stiff-armed as the Gamecocks were constantly backing up, taking poor angles and launching themselves instead of staying put and making a good fundamental stop.
Florida coach Dan Mullen wisely figured out that USC couldn’t stop a turtle marathon, much less several SEC running backs, and kept feeding his carriers the ball. That’s what turned a 31-14 lead into a 35-31 loss more than anything.
Players are supposed to know at least basic tackling before they even get to college. This wasn’t a problem last year.
Then again, USC had Skai Moore last year, who led the team in tackles every year he played. Could one guy make that much of a difference?
Apparently so. Brunson said the Gamecocks practice tackling every day of every week, but it’s hard to believe that looking at them constantly miss.
“We start off the week with tackling drills,” Brunson said. “That’s just something that we don’t ever stop working on.”
There was never a consistent wrapping of the waist or diving for the feet. There was plenty of grabbing at shoulder pads.
The Gamecocks concentrate on knocking the ball loose but it often seems, especially Saturday, they’re going for the strip first and the tackle second. Brunson said it’s supposed to be the other way around.
“We always practice first man in and wrap up, second man get the ball,” he said. “Either way, we have to wrap up and make sure you have the tackle before you go for the ball.”
The Gamecocks had a prime opportunity to show tangible results of progression, and an avenue to a really nice bowl game. They couldn’t tackle them, either.