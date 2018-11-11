MONTGOMERY, Ala. — New look, old result.
Tenth-ranked South Carolina blistered Alabama State 94-38 Sunday for its season-opening win, unveiling its life post-A’ja Wilson with a dizzying mix of speed. With seven guards dotting the roster and more than a few that can handle the ball, USC ran at will against the Hornets and swatted them unmercifully in transition.
Te’a Cooper, playing her first game in two years after hurting a knee and then transferring from Tennessee, led the Gamecocks with 17 points despite taking most of the second half off. Bianca Jackson, playing her mother’s team in the gym where she spent six of every seven days in as a child, found her 3-point stroke in the second half and added 13.
