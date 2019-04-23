NORTH AUGUSTA — South Carolina scored all 10 of their runs across the first three innings in a 10-3 win over Charleston Southern in college baseball at SRP Park.
Max Ryerson paced CSU (16-28) with two hits, but the early onslaught by South Carolina (24-17) was too much.
A leadoff home run by Noah Campbell got the Gamecocks going before they rattled off six runs in the second, highlighted by Brady Allen’s RBI triple and Luke Berryhill’s two-run homer, his 10th of the season, to break the game open and take an 8-0 lead.
Josh Litchfield got the Bucs on the board in the fourth with an RBI double before a throwing error with two outs brought home two more runs.
USC starter Daniel Lloyd struck out seven and allowed four hits and one earned run in 32/3 innings.
Campbell was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Allen was 2 fo3 with two triples and two RBIs and
Berryhill was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Georgia Southern 5, The Citadel 3
STATESBORO, Ga. – A costly throwing error in the eighth inning helped Georgia Southern score three unearned runs and beat The Citadel at J.I. Clements Stadium.
The Bulldogs (10-29) led 1-0 early with an RBI double by Tyler Corbitt and Cole Simpson RBI single, but Georgia Southern (24-17) cut the lead to one in the bottom of the inning with an unearned run.
Bryce Leasure's RBI double in the fourth made it a 3-1 Bulldogs lead.
The Eagles got a run in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Mason McWhorter.
With two on and two out in the eighth, a chopper to third was thrown away, allowing two runs to score for GSU. A base hit followed to give the Eagles a two-run lead.
Zach Taglieri allowed just one unearned run on three hits and five strikeouts over four innings in his first start. Alex Bialakis allowed just two hits and struck out one in two shutout innings. Dylan Spence (2-7) took the loss after allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Wesley Lane led the Bulldogs by going 3 for 4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Corbitt was 2 for 5 with two doubles.
Nick Jones (2-1) allowed just one hit and striking out five over two shutout innings. Hayden Harris retired the side in order to pick up the save.
Winthrop 8, Clemson 6
CLEMSON - Alex Raines' two-run single in the seventh inning gave Winthrop the lead in a victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night, the eighth straight loss for the Tigers.
The Eagles (24-16) scored three runs in the top of the first inning on Grant English's double.
The Tigers (25-16) responded quickly with five runs on two hits and four walks in the bottom of the inning. Grayson Byrd lined a run-scoring double, then James Parker hit a two-out, two-run single to give Clemson the lead.
The Eagles scored an unearned run in the third inning, then they tied the score at 5 in the top of the sixth inning on Spencer Yankle's leadoff homer.
Clemson regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on Adam Hackenberg's run-scoring double, but the Eagles took advantage of two walks and a hit by pitch in the seventh inning that set up Raines' two-run single to give them a 7-6 lead.
Winthrop, which was 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position, doubled its lead with a two-out run in the eighth inning.
Dalton Whitaker (2-1) earned the win by pitching 2.2 innings in relief. Colten Rendon pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the year.
Owen Griffith (1-2) suffered the loss.
No. 17 North Carolina 6, Coastal Carolina 1
Chapel Hill, N.C. – Coastal Carolina held North Carolina to just five hits but gave up two home runs and two unearned runs off a pair of errors to fall at Boshamer Stadium.
Zach Biermann hit a solo home run in the eighth for Coastal Carolina (24-17-1), while Kieton Rivers doubled and stole a base and Mike Koenig doubled and was hit by a pitch. Starter Nick Parker (0-1) allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Andrew Grogan (3-1) gave up one run on five hits with three strikeouts over 72/3 innings for UNC (31-11).