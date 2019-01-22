COLUMBIA — South Carolina has completed its football staff.
John Scott was hired from Arkansas as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach on Tuesday after the Board of Trustees approved his contract. Scott has a one-year deal worth $435,000.
He replaces Lance Thompson, who was not retained after three years on Will Muschamp’s staff. Thompson was one of Muschamp’s original hires in 2016.
"I was very impressed with John during a lengthy interview that I conducted with him," Muschamp said in a statement. "He is very detailed-oriented and what I would call a 'grinder.' He also has an NFL background and has experience coaching elite players, something that was very important to me. He's a good fit for our staff."
The Gamecocks were belted with injuries on their defensive front this year and forced to play their second- or third-stringers for most of the last three games. Yet Scott will get the chance to coach some high-ranking talent: Josh Belk, Rick Sandidge, Javon Kinlaw and J.J. Enagbare were prized recruits while Thompson signed defensive end Zacch Pickens, the top player in South Carolina.
Scott served two years at Arkansas after two years as a defensive quality control coach with the New York Jets. A native of Greer, Scott played and coached at Western Carolina while also working at Texas Tech, Georgia Southern, Missouri State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Norfolk State.
USC hired Thomas Brown to coach the running backs last week, sliding Bobby Bentley to tight ends coach to replace Pat Washington, who was also not retained. Offensive line coach Eric Wolford also received a raise and extension.
Muschamp was given a one-year extension before the Belk Bowl, while Bryan McClendon, Travaris Robinson and Dan Werner had their deals reworked. Bentley, Mike Peterson, Coleman Hutzler, Kyle Krantz and strength coach Jeff Dillman each have contracts expiring in May.
Their deals are expected to be reworked and finalized soon.
“Coach Muschamp and I have discussed that, so that will be part of a future board agenda,” athletics director Ray Tanner said. “We just do things in different cycles with single-year and multi-year coaches.”