With 2019 South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski having the night off, it was 2020 Gamecocks quarterback commit Luke Doty that stole the night.
Doty, the 6-2, 200-pound dual threat quarterback, had a near perfect game in the Seahawks' 63-20 victory over Socastee Friday night.
Doty completed 15 of 15 passes for 253 yards and three TDs in the victory and added another 65 yards on the ground. Doty did not play after the third quarter.
Here’s a Doty TD pass from the Seahawks season opener a couple of weeks ago against Hanahan.
Luke Doty 2020 QB Commit looking dominate as well tonight https://t.co/hKvJWFK0e4— USCFreeman🤙🏻🐔 (@USCFreeman) August 25, 2018
Clemson’s top-rated recruit, South Dade (Fla.) High School wide receiver Frank Ladson, Jr., had another strong performance, catching a 60-yard TD pass in a 20-9 win over Northwestern (Fla.). Ladson has five TD catches already this season.
No Mention 9️⃣🕺🏾 @varivisuals pic.twitter.com/lXl6pW60UI— Frank Ladson Jr.™ (@_FrankLadson) September 4, 2018
Folsom (Calf.) High School wide receiver Joseph Ngata, another four-star recruit for the Tigers, didn’t play much against Chaminade (Calf.) as the Bulldogs won, 70-34. Ngata had two TD receptions, including a 66-yard bomb in the first half.
University Lab (La.) High School linebacker Bryton Constantin (21), a four-star recruit, had this big hit in the Cubs’ 42-14 victory over Southern Lab.
Big collision between Charvis Thornton and Bryton Constantin pic.twitter.com/zFJnaBEvLM— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 8, 2018
South Carolina tight end commit Traevon Kenion, of Monroe, N.C., had a 56-yard TD reception on a fake punt in Wake Forest High School’s 31-18 win over Leesville High School.
Northwestern wide receiver Jamario Holley missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury.