NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s easy to misunderstand.
South Carolina only missed those five consecutive free throws over three of the final six minutes because it knew it would make them when it counted.
The Gamecocks pulled off another shocker Wednesday, keeping their perfect SEC season alive with a stunning 74-71 win at Vanderbilt after going from five down to three up in the final 106 seconds. The game was over, salted, kaput when Keyshawn Bryant and A.J. Lawson bricked five straight from the line, changing what was a 58-57 deficit to 61-57, and when Saben Lee hit a jumper with 1:46 to play, it was 68-63.
But Lee couldn’t quit when he was ahead, yapping at Gravett on the floor after he blocked Gravett’s shot to earn a technical foul. Gravett didn’t say a word; he just popped up, made his free throws … then drained the tying corner 3-pointer after Felipe Haase rebounded a Lawson miss.
Vandy led twice more but Gravett answered with a layup, a defensive rebound and the two clinchers from the stripe after Lawson swished the go-ahead free throw. USC (9-7), incredibly, is 4-0 in the SEC and remains tied for first place with Tennessee and LSU.
The Gamecocks are at LSU on Saturday.
“I don’t even know how to explain it, to be honest. I just kept playing,” said Gravett, who scored 17 points, including nine of the Gamecocks’ final 11. “I felt comfortable at the line. I don’t know … I just knocked ’em down.”
Trending up
* How do they keep doing it?
“We spoke about not getting wrapped up in the emotion of the moment,” coach Frank Martin said. “Just stay the course and it’s a 40-minute game.”
A foul-marred contest (55 whistles) took USC out of what it wants to do defensively and Martin had to adjust. He played more zone and spread the offense more, since he was getting nothing out of Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar’s post-up ability.
And somehow, with Charleston native Aaron Nesmith raining 3-pointers and scoring a career-high 23; and USC missing those free throws; and riding an unconventional final lineup of Lawson, Bryant, Gravett, Haase and Tre Campbell (four fouls); they won.
“We practiced real hard for these moments,” said Lawson, who finished with 24 points after scoring 23 combined in his last three games. “Right now we’re coming together, locking in as a team.”
The Gamecocks are one win away from matching their second-best SEC start, the 5-0 beginning in 2016-17. If they get that, the next target is the biggest — 11-0 in 1996-97, their only SEC regular-season championship season.
* Haase had nine points and was 6-of-6 from the line. His one field goal was a corner 3 that tied the game at 57.
* USC broke a five-game losing streak at Memorial Gymnasium. The last time the Gamecocks won, it was because Devan Downey took over in the final minute.
Wednesday was Gravett’s turn. Downey and Gravett both wore No. 2.
Trending down
* Martin didn’t blame the officiating (which was Twitter-scorned by what seemed like the entire country). In particular, Silva was awful Wednesday.
“We need Chris not to commit all the fouls he committed today, which were all bad fouls,” Martin said. "We got no production, nothing, from him or Maik Kotsar.”
Silva fouled out with two points and three rebounds. Kotsar, two games after scoring 25 points, had three points with four boards.
* It wasn’t that surprising that Bryant missed those four free throws. He came into the game shooting 68 percent from the line.
He banked one off the white square on the glass early in the game and was throwing them everywhere but through for the duration.
“I just said, ‘Stop pouting. You’re the one who made the play, without your effort, we don’t get those free throws,’” Martin said of his timeout pep talk.
Bryant had two crucial offensive boards to set up the free throws.
Hometown guy
Nesmith, the Porter-Gaud alum, was 5-for-5 to start and hit four 3-pointers in that stretch. The freshman who chose Vanderbilt over USC and several others could hardly miss.
His last attempt to potentially tie the game from just past half-court bounced off the rim.
Coming up
