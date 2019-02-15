COLUMBIA — Cap pulled low enough to shade his eyes, Mark Kingston spoke in a controlled fury. Always affable and engaging, South Carolina’s rookie coach wasn’t going to bless out anyone in the media for asking him what was going on with his baseball team.
“We need to be better. Period,” he growled, his breath into the microphone sounding like a thousand ornery bulls. “We should not lose these games.”
The Gamecocks were 20-17 and had just lost to Presbyterian. They were going nowhere. Injuries aside, the proudest and most successful program on campus should never be as lousy as they were playing, especially after missing the NCAA tournament twice in three years, which is why Kingston ended up at USC.
Just less than two months later, the Gamecocks walked out of Arkansas’ Baum-Walker Stadium as owners of one of the worst and best seasons in recent memory. USC lost more games (26) last year than any time since June Raines, the program's winningest coach, left in 1996.
They also finished one win short of the College World Series, on the home field of the national runner-up.
“I would think the biggest message that I would want those guys to have learned and that I will repeat to them is ‘don’t panic,’” Kingston said, whose team opens the 2019 season Friday against Liberty. “Once everything kind of came together and we got healthy, we figured out the right roles for guys, we were as good as anybody. There’s a good chance that might happen again this year.”
Thanks to the Major League Baseball draft and injuries, Kingston is nearly experiencing another Year 1 in his second year at USC. Once again, there isn’t a lot of proven pitching talent. The lineup seems power-stocked, but much of that depends on the health of T.J. Hopkins and Chris Cullen.
What helps is the Gamecocks, with a new coach and new system, fought back to reach the Super Regionals last year when they were not only over the cliff, but hanging by a toenail from the ridge just below the precipice. They remember how Kingston didn’t scream, threaten or go three rounds with the water cooler, being frustrated but otherwise in control.
He did shutter the players’ lounge, and there still aren’t any video games in there (the ping-pong table survived). But it was mostly his attitude, that he could be angry but supportive at the same time.
“Where we were going wrong, we didn’t have the confidence and we didn’t believe in ourselves enough to win those games,” said probable leadoff hitter Noah Campbell. “Where we finished the year was the kind of team we were.”
Kingston told the group after the loss to Presbyterian that he knew there were excuses, but hard work and focus could overcome it. Players walked around the locker room after Kingston left, saying the same.
“This isn’t us, this isn’t Gamecock baseball,” Cullen recalled. “We don’t want to be part of a program that’s going to go out this way this season.”
That’s stayed with USC going into this season. There’s a lot of unknown, but the players got through it last year. This year, everyone’s better prepared to handle it.
“There’s going to be tough times over the course of a long baseball season. There’s going to be some bad days, you’re going to lay an egg sometimes. It doesn’t define you if you have a bad day, you just have to keep working on the things that matter,” Kingston said.
“We have so many new names, so many new roles to figure out, we have so many guys playing at this level for the first time, so if we have some bumps in the road, it’s going to be very important to make sure we stay steady and just stay the course until everything falls into place again.”
They did that last year. It may not look pretty through 56 games, but as long as the Gamecocks are still playing long after that 56th game, they’ll be what they’re expected to be.
South Carolina Gamecocks
2018 RECORD: 37-26 (17-13 SEC)
COACH: Mark Kingston, 37-26 in one season
TOP PLAYERS: 3B Jacob Olson (.234, 12 HR, 36 RBI); OF T.J. Hopkins (.345, 2 HR, 24 RBI); 2B Noah Campbell (.270, 3 HR, 13 RBI); RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (3-6, 5.52 ERA, 43 K) RHP Sawyer Bridges (2-1, 1.35 ERA, 5 SV, 25 K)
TOP NEWCOMERS: OF Andrew Eyster (6-3, 196), Ocala, Fla.; 1B Josiah Sightler (6-3, 208), Gaston; RHP Wesley Sweatt (6-2, 215), Rock Hill; LHP Dylan Harley (6-2, 212), Summerville
South Carolina Schedule
FEBRUARY
15 – Liberty, 4 p.m.; 16 – Liberty, 3 p.m.; 17 – Liberty, 1:30 p.m.; 19 – Winthrop, 4 p.m.; 20 – Presbyterian, 4 p.m.; 22 – Utah Valley, 4 p.m.; 23 – Utah Valley, 2 p.m.; 24 – Utah Valley, 1:30 p.m.; 26 – Appalachian State, 4 p.m.
MARCH
1 – at Clemson, 6 p.m.; 2 – vs. Clemson (Greenville), 1 p.m.; 3 – Clemson, 1 p.m.; 5 – The Citadel, 7 p.m.; 6 – Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.; 8 – Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; 9 – Valparaiso, 4 p.m.; 10 – Valparaiso, 1:30 p.m.; 12 – at The Citadel, 7 p.m.; 15 – Georgia, 7 p.m.; 16 – Georgia, 4 p.m.; 17 – Georgia, 1:30 p.m.; 19 – at Furman, 6 p.m.; 22 – at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.; 23 – at Tennessee, 6 p.m.; 24 – at Tennessee, 2 p.m.; 26 – N.C. A&T, 7 p.m.; 29 – Auburn, 7 p.m.; 30 – Auburn, 1 p.m.; 31 – Auburn, noon
APRIL
2 – vs. N.C. State (Charlotte), 7 p.m.; 4 – at Alabama, 7 p.m.; 5 – at Alabama, 7 p.m.; 6 – at Alabama, 2 p.m.; 9 – Charlotte, 7 p.m.; 11 – at Florida, 7:30 p.m.; 12 – at Florida, 6:30 p.m.; 13 – at Florida, TBA; 16 – vs. North Carolina (Charlotte), 7 p.m.; 18 – Texas A&M, 7 p.m.; 19 – Texas A&M, 7 p.m.; 20 – Texas A&M, 4 p.m.; 23 – vs. Charleston Southern (North Augusta), 7 p.m.; 26 – at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.; 27 – at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.; 28 – at Missouri, 3 p.m.
MAY
3 – Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.; 4 – Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.; 5 – Vanderbilt, 1:30 p.m.; 8 – Furman, 7 p.m.; 10 – Kentucky, 7 p.m.; 11 – Kentucky, noon; 12 – Kentucky, noon; 14 – USC Upstate, 7 p.m.; 16 – at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m.; 17 – at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m.; 18 – at Mississippi State, 2 p.m.