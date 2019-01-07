Darius Washington, an offensive lineman from Pensacola, Fla., has been committed to Mississippi State but did not sign last month. He has taken official visits to Mississippi State, South Carolina and Miami. Clemson was a late entry into the race and is trying to make up ground.
Washington (6-4, 285 pounds) said he’s not sure yet if he’ll take an official visit with the Tigers later this month and that’s something he’ll be talking about with coaches. He said he also remains in touch with the Gamecocks.
Defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla., was at the Under Armour Game last week and in a diary piece for USA Today wrote that his top three are USC, Penn State and Alabama. He has set official visits with the Gamecocks for Jan. 18 and the Nittany Lions for Jan. 25.
Running back Jerrion Ealy of Jackson, Miss., told Chad Simmons of Rivals at the Under Armour game he will take official visits to Clemson and Ole Miss this month. He’s visited Mississippi State. Those are his three unless he visits Southern Cal.
Ealy has been committed to Ole Miss. He’s also a highly regarded baseball prospect and projected as a high first-round pick this summer.
Former USC target defensive back Chris Steele of Bellflower, Calif., committed to Florida during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He also had Southern Cal, Oregon and Oklahoma on his short list.
Linebacker Lakia Henry of Dodge City (Kan.) JC decommited from Tennessee. He’s a native of Vidalia, Ga., and has family in Columbia. USC was one of his offers when he committed last spring.
Defensive back Akeem Dent of West Palm Beach, Fla., announced he will stay with his Florida State commitment. Clemson was interested in trying to flip him.
Hilton Head cornerback Christian Miller recently was offered by Colorado State. He’s also been offered by South Florida and South Alabama. Clemson and USC are among the Power 5 programs to express interest and he’s expecting to hear more from them and others at that level after the dead period ends Thursday.
USC offered linebacker Mohamed Kaba of Clinton, N.C. The Gamecocks join Virginia, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, N.C. State, East Carolina and Duke on his offer list.
“I was really excited when I had got the news and coach (Will) Muschamp told me he loved my film and what he heard about me.” Kaba said he will visit USC on Jan. 19. He’s also hearing from Clemson and plans to visit there Jan. 26. Kaba has attended summer camps at N.C. State and the Wolfpack were the first to offer.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., announced a final list of seven, which included nearby Mount San Antonio Junior College. The more serious candidates will be Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama and Georgia. Uiagalelei is the top-rated prospect in the 2020 class by recruiting analysts after passing for 3,361 yards and 48 touchdowns last season. He has visited Clemson twice, most recently for the weekend of the USC game.
Offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin of Buford, Ga., named a top five of USC, Clemson, Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma.
Wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers of Alpharetta, Ga., released a top 10 of Clemson, USC, Florida, Arkansas, Syracuse, North Carolina, Michigan State, Duke, Virginia and Georgia Tech.
USC offered Ja’Qurious Conley (listed as an athlete for 2020) of Jacksonville, N.C., and he has the Gamecocks in his top four with Duke, Virginia Tech and N.C. State. Some other offers are North Carolina and East Carolina.
Basketball
Clemson offered 2020 Deivon Smith (5-11) of Loganville, Ga. He also has offers from Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech, Wichita State, Miami, Mississippi State, Xavier and others.
USC offered 2020 Isaiah Cottrell (6-8) of Las Vegas. Some of his other offers are Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Washington.
TaQuan Woodley (6-6) of Camden, N.J., was offered by USC, according to the DelValReport.