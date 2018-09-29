South Carolina five-star defensive end commit Zacch Pickens is proving he can be just as dominating on offense for T.L. Hanna High School this season.
Pickens, a consensus five-star recruit, has scored eight touchdowns this season, while as a running back in helping lead the Yellow Jackets to an undefeated season so far.
Pickens scored on runs of one and 20 yards in the Yellow Jackets' 29-3 win over Greenwood Friday night. Pickens has rushed for more than 150 yards and eight TDs on the season.
Going into Friday night's game, Pickens had 21 tackles, including 16 solo stops, five tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks.
Hilinski throws 4 TDs, rushes for another in win
Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) quarterback Ryan Hilinski was at it again Friday night.
Hilinski, the Gamecocks' four-star pro style quarterback recruit, threw for four TDs and ran for another as Orange Lutheran rallied to beat Santa Margarita, 36-30, Friday night.
Hilinski had TD passes of 9, 12, 22 and 72 yards and ran 9-yards for another score.
Hilinski came into the game having completed 103 of 160 passes for 1,252 yards and 16 TDs. His four TDs Friday night give him 20 TDs for the season.
Here are a couple of highlights from Friday night's win over Santa Margarita.
#Gamecocks QB commit @ryan_hilinski trucks a defender on his way to a 9 yard touchdown run.— Armchair South Carolina (@ArmchairSCAR) September 29, 2018
Shades of @StephenGarcia?#SpursUp pic.twitter.com/sc7YLSQGUB
Mellusi has 3 TDs in victory
Clemson Four-star running back commit Chez Mellusi scored 3 TDs in Naples (Fla.) rout of Palmetto Ridge, 42-0, Friday night.
Mellusi scored on runs of one, 19 and 32 yards and saw limited action in the second half.
Mellusi has rushed for more than 1,000 yards already this season.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Frank Ladson, Jr., out of South Dade High School, in Florida, is one of the jewels in Clemson’s recruiting class this season.
Depending on the recruiting service, Ladson is the highest ranked player in the Tigers' recruiting class.
The Buccaneers had Friday night off, but Ladson already has seven TD catches on the season.
Here are some highlights from the current season.
.@_FrankLadson is the No. 1 wide receiver from Florida for a reason.— Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) September 27, 2018
Happy Birthday my dude and Clemson got an absolute baller headed its way in 2019. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/dXMsxdUvDz
Clemson dual-threat quarterback Taisum Phommachanh, of Avon Old Farms School, in Avon, Conn., plays in his second game of the season Saturday against Kent School.
Avon Old Farms School is a boarding school that has been around since the 1920s. The Winged Beavers (yes, that’s their nickname) traditionally play their football games on Saturday afternoon. The Winged Beavers defeated Trinity-Pawling School, out of New York, last Saturday, 8-0.
Phommachanh, a 6-4, 205-pound senior, is rated as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback by Rivals.com. A year ago, Phommachanh threw for 2,403 yards and 26 TDs and rushed for 469 yards and 13 TDs.
Here are highlights from his junior season.