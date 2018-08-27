First Baptist running back Michel Dukes, who received an offer from Virginia last week, remains in constant contact with South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley and Clemson's Tony Elliott.
USC has offered, Clemson has not. Both coaches plan to scout him once the dead period ends.
“They want me,” Dukes said of the Gamecocks.
“He’s just telling me to be patient,” he said of Elliott.
Dukes said he’s also now hearing from Syracuse, Tulane and Tennessee and starting to build a relationship with recruiters from those schools. He has set his first official visit to East Carolina for Sept. 7, the weekend of the North Carolina game.
Dukes said he plans to set an official visit with USC for later in the season. Dukes said right now the schools recruiting him the hardest would be USC, Clemson, East Carolina, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia. There is no leader at this point.
Defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla., is scheduled to announce his commitment this week. Sorrells has a final five of USC, Oregon, Alabama, Florida State and LSU. He’s a former Florida commitment. Sorrells camped at USC in June and made an unofficial visit in late July.
Offensive lineman Jakai Moore of Nokesville, Va., remains one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country. And he’s in no hurry as he plans to take more official visits this season.
He took an official visit to USC in late April and he plans to set a date with Clemson. Both remain high on his list. Moore made an unofficial visit to Clemson in mid-June, the same week he attended a camp at USC. Moore said he also plans to set official visits with Ohio State and Penn State. He’s also talking regularly with Florida, Virginia Tech and Virginia. He’s also had Miami and North Carolina on his short list.
Clemson target linebacker Kane Patterson decommitted from Ohio State. His dad was Alabama teammate of Dabo Swinney.
Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan of Crystal Lake, Ill., will set official visits with Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. He has dropped Alabama from his list.
Running back Tahj Gary of Atlanta previously had confirmed an official visit to USC for the Georgia weekend Sept. 7. He said that is still on, plus he has scheduled an official visit to Virginia Tech for the following weekend.
Gary has taken three unofficial visits to USC this year and he also took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech in late July. He’s not set up any other official visits but he also plans to visit Mississippi State at least for a game this season. He’s also talking regularly with Florida, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Kentucky and UCF.
Latta wide receiver Deonte’ Stanley announced a commitment to UCF on Friday night following his team’s win over Marion. Stanley, the brother of USC center Donell Stanley, also had offers from East Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and others.
Clemson offered 2020 offensive lineman John Williams (6-5, 270) of Canton, Ga. He camped at Clemson this summer. Some other offers are Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, NC State and Maryland.
USC offered 2020 athlete Ladarius Tennison of Rockledge, Fla.. Some of his other offers include Kentucky, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, South Florida and UCF.
Basketball
Clemson coach Brad Brownell scored a major recruiting victory last week by landing a commitment from 6-3 guard Chase Hunter of Atlanta. Brownell had to beat out new Georgia coach Tom Crean for Hunter, who has strong family ties to UGA.
Hunter’s father was former Georgia star receiver Brice Hunter who was killed in 2004. And his mother played basketball at Georgia. He made unofficial visits to Athens but his only official visit was to Clemson earlier this month.
Hunter also had Oklahoma, Virginia and Michigan State on his short list. Hunter averaged over 19 points per game last season. His commitment leaves Brownell with three more scholarships available for the 2019 class.
USC coach Frank Martin offered 6-5 Dillon Jones of Keenan, his third offer to a 2020 in-state prospect. The others are Dorman teammates PJ Hall and Myles Tate who, also are AAU teammates of Jones.
USC is the first Power Five conference offer for Jones, who also has offers from the College of Charleston, SC State and Maryland Eastern-Shore. He visited Wednesday to meet with Martin and his assistants and walked away with his offer.
Jared Jones (6-9) of Mableton, Ga., also picked up a USC offer. Jones is a former Auburn commit and also has offers from Clemson, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida State among others.
USC recently offered Canadian Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander (6-7) of Potter’s House Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla. Drake, Fresno State and New Mexico are others mentioned as offers.
Clemson also offered 2020 Jaden Springer (6-4) from Charlotte, who will play this season at IMG Academy. He’s a national level recruit. His offer was reported by national basketball analyst Samad Hines.
The USC women offered 2022 Ayanna Patterson (6-1) of Fort Wayne, Ind., according to the local basketball organization Always 100.
Gerald Drumgoole (6-5) of Rochester, N.Y., said he is being recruited by USC and he has interest in the Gamecocks. Drumgoole said Texas is another school he is considering for a visit. He just picked up an offer from DePaul and some others are Maryland, Georgia, Temple, Massachusetts and Vermont. He will play this season at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind.
PJ Hall of Dorman (6-8) was offered by Kansas State. USC and Clemson are also among his offers.
Baseball
Right-handed pitcher Samuel Swygert of South Aiken committed to USC. He gives the Gamecocks a dozen commitments for the 2020 class.