South Carolina and Clemson have been in contention for defensive lineman Travon Walker of Thomaston, Ga., and on Tuesday he plans to announce his commitment. Georgia, Auburn and Alabama are the other three football programs on his list.
Walker, who is considered among the top defensive linemen in the country, has made only one official visit — to USC in early June. He is a cousin of Gamecocks players D.J. and Dylan Wonnum. USC coaches Travaris Robinson and Mike Peterson have been recruiting him for the Gamecocks. He also said Clemson has been recruiting him hard with recruiter Todd Bates in regular contact.
Georgia also has been strong on him throughout and the Bulldogs have been hot on the recruiting trail with in-state players in recent weeks.
The Tigers hope to reel in linebacker Spencer Lytle of Bellflower, Calif., who is choosing between Clemson and Wisconsin.
“It’s just kind of a day-by-day thing seeing where my heart goes with everything,” Lytle said. “It’s back and forth for me.”
Lytle has set Aug. 4 for his announcement. He sees plenty of positives for both programs.
“Coach (Brent) Venables and the championship style program are really attractive to me,” Lytle said. “Wisconsin puts out a lot of backers as well as Clemson does. They’ve been close almost every year, too, and have won major bowl games. Both have great coaching staffs. They are both great fits for me.”
Clemson and Auburn are the finalist for defensive end Colby Wooden of Lawrenceville, Ga., and he plans to announce Aug. 16. Wooden has visited each school about five times. His most recent stop at Clemson was for the spring game in April and he was last at Auburn June 2. He also visited there in April and February.
Wooden said he likes both staffs and is comfortable at both schools and that will make for a difficult decision. Clemson also is in position to possibly land two of his teammates in defensive backs Andrew Booth and Jalyn Phillips. Booth has not said when he will announce while Phillips is set to go public with his decision Aug. 20.
Clemson last week saw a top target come off the board with defensive back Jaden Davis of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., committing to Oklahoma.
USC was not successful in its exhaustive efforts to land offensive lineman Warren McClendon of Brunswick, Ga. McClendon, whose cousin is USC offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, announced a commitment to Georgia last week. Florida, Tennessee and Auburn also were on his short list, but his recruiting boiled down to the Gamecocks and Bulldogs and Will Muschamp and McClendon made him a priority.
Safety Jaylen McCollough of Powder Springs, Ga., wants to take official visits to his four finalists — USC, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama.
“I actually talk to Coach Muschamp on the days we text back and forth,” McCollough said. “He gives me some inspirational stuff to look at throughout the day. We really talk about life more than football. I feel like that’s good because once football ends all you have is the real world.
"Coach Muschamp along with (Tennessee) Coach Pruitt are the only two coaches who actually sit down and talk about life outside of football on the phone.”
The trip he’s eyeing for USC is for the Georgia weekend. He has no favorite at the moment but McCollough said he plans to announce in August or September.
USC and Georgia are the top two with cornerback D.J. Daniel of Georgia Military JC as he heads into the final stage of his recruitment.
“I do still plan on committing this month. I still haven’t set a for sure date yet. All I know is it’s going to be this month,” Daniel said. USC, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ole Miss make up the final five for Daniel but it’s the Gamecocks and Bulldogs recruiting the hardest and standing out the most.
He visited USC in early June for a camp and worked out in front of Muschamp and Robinson. The week after the USC visit, Daniel took an official visit to Georgia and landed the offer from the home state team his family in Griffin, Ga., has rooted for. “Georgia is being home, and family likes Georgia,” Daniel said, adding the Gamecocks and Bulldogs are even when it comes to the recruiting effort. He will be an early grad and will sign in December.
Basketball
Clemson coach Brad Brownell offered Jalen Gaffney (6-2) of Columbus, N.J. Some of his other offers are Connecticut, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Marquette, Xavier, Pitt, Temple, St. John’s and Florida. Last month he visited Connecticut, Georgetown and Louisville.
Brownell also offered 6-3 Caleb Mills (6-3) of Swannanoa, N.C. Some of his other offers are Xavier, Charlotte, College of Charleston, Cincinnati, VCU and Houston.
Another point guard with a new Clemson offer is Tyrell Jones (6-1) of Orlando. He also has offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Houston, VCU, Southern Miss, Tulane, Wyoming and others.
USC offered 2020 6-6 Terrance Williams (6-6) of Washington, D.C., according to the Washington Post. Some other offers are Virginia Tech, Georgetown, DePaul and NC State.
USC also offered 2021 Trevor Keels (6-4) of Fairfax, Va. He also has a Wake Forest offer.
South Carolina women's coach Dawn Staley has offered 2020 Hannah Gusters (6-5) of Duncanville, Tex. She is ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 center nationally in her class. She averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game last season. LSU and Rutgers also offered.
Other USC prospects are 2020 Angel Reese (6-3) of Baltimore; 2021 Aaliya Moore (6-1) of Moore, Okla.; and 2021 Raven Johnson (5-8) of Atlanta.