South Carolina continues to look for players who can help the team in the defensive backfield and on Saturday the Gamecocks made an offer to cornerback Dequanteous Watts of Atlanta.
Watts attended USC's victory over Chattanooga in Columbia. He was a UCF commitment but decommitted Sunday night.
“It went good last night,” Watts said Sunday. “I spent the night at South Carolina so I saw them again this morning. Players, coaches, fans (stood out the most) and I saw them playing freshmen too.”
Watts said he talked about the game with head coach Will Muschamp, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and his recruiter Bryan McClendon. He met again Sunday with Muschamp and McClendon before heading home. Watts is not in a hurry because he won’t sign until February. He also plans to visit Georgia and Auburn and he will return to USC for an official visit in January.
Clemson and USC had busy recruiting weekends ahead of this week's annual rivalry game. Visiting Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers' game against Duke were linebacker Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte and offensive lineman Will Putnam of Tampa.
Crouch also has taken official visits to Michigan, Florida State and Tennessee. He doesn’t plan to announce a decision until the Army All American game Jan. 5.
Putnam has taken official visits to Auburn and Florida. He said the Clemson visit was his last and he plans a decision in early December.
South Carolina 2020 commitment Mecose Todd of Villa Rica, Ga., rescinded his pledge Friday and reopened his recruiting. Todd, a running back, committed to the Gamecocks last February.
Cornerback Jaydon Hill of Madison, Ala., took an official visit with the Gamecocks. He has been committed to Florida and after the visit he tweeted, “I’m definitely still a Gator.”
Xavier Legette of Mullins was back at USC on Saturday night. The Gamecocks have a grayshirt offer on the table with him right now. He is being recruiting as an athlete.
Cornerback Christian Miller (Class of 2020) of Hilton Head visited Clemson Saturday along with running back Brandon Edwards of Blythewood (2020) and cornerback Jarae Foster of Woodstock, Ga. (2021).
Linebacker Will Troutman of Roswell, Ga., offensive lineman Avery Jernigan of Blackshear, Ga., offensive lineman Colby Todd of Aynor, and defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham of Reform, Ala., all visited USC on Saturday. They are 2020 prospects.
Kicker Axel Lepvreau of Bradenton, Fla., was back at USC Saturday for a second unofficial visit. “I hope a spot will be available for the class of 2020 because I am ready to give the Gamecocks my commitment if they believe I can be part of the program,” he said.
Bryan Bresee of Damascus, Md., ranked by Rivals the No. 1 defensive end in the class of 2020, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., plan to visit Clemson this Saturday for the USC game, according to TigerIlustrated. This will be the second visit for Uiagalelei.
USC continues to recruit running back Tahj Gary of Atlanta. Gary committed to Virginia Tech in October but has not shut down the recruiting.
He planned to visit USC Saturday but he suffered a broken leg in his game Friday night and later had surgery. He is scheduled for an official visit with the Gamecocks on Dec. 7. He visited USC three times earlier this year prior to the start of the season.
Cornerback Jalen Perry of Dacula, Ga., took an official visit to Michigan over the weekend and will take one to USC for the Akron game.
Cornerback Johnny Dixon of Tampa took official visits to USC and Penn State and those are the two schools still recruiting him the hardest. Dixon said he’s in regular contact with Muschamp and Robinson and at this point the Gamecocks are his favorite.
“I like them a lot to be honest with you,” Dixon said. “I’ll be committed real soon. I should be. I just feel the most comfortable with them and I can see the program growing."
USC also has eyes on cornerback Zay Flowers of Fort Lauderdale. The Gamecocks have offered and his next move with them will be an official visit possibly for the Akron weekend.
“I’ve been texting Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) a lot," Flowers said. "I like the position that he wants me at and he’s going to make me a Gamecock, that’s what he said. He likes that I can cover, move my hips and I’m physical.”
Flowers has taken official visits to Kansas State and Nebraska. He said he plans to visit N.C. State and Boston College in December. Flowers said he’s not favoring anyone at this point and he’s not sure if he’ll sign early.
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the country in the 2019 class is cornerback Chris Steele of Bellflower, Calif. The former Southern Cal commitment plans to sign Dec. 19 and will enroll early, but he won’t announce his decision until the Army All-American Game on Jan. 5.
Steele took his official visit to USC in June, the week before he visited Southern Cal. He committed to the Trojans in July but Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson continued to recruit him.
“To be honest, they never really left. They were still one of the schools that kept recruiting me all the way thru,” Steele said. “I’ve been in contact with Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob quite a bit. They feel I can come in and have a huge impact on the program. They’re not too deep at my position so they could really use me, and if there’s any interest on my part, they definitely still want me to play for them.”
Steele has also taken official visits to Oklahoma, LSU and Florida. But he said the schools he’s most serious with are USC, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Southern Cal, UCLA and Oregon.
Muschamp and Robinson aren’t alone in working on Steele for the Gamecocks. Quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski is a good friend and is doing all he can to convince him to come east with him. Hilinski signed his financial aid papers with USC last week and plans to enroll in January.
Clemson offered 2020 wide receiver JJ Evans of Montevallo, Ala. Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee are also among his offers.
Basketball
The Clemson men announced the signings of Al-Amir Dawes (6-1), Chase Hunter (6-3) and Alex Hemenway (6-4) last week.
The USC men signed their two early commitments in 6-9 Wildens Leveque of Brocton, Mass., and 6-2 Trae Hannibal of Hartsville.
The USC women signed 6-3 Laeticia Amihere of Ontario, 6-0 Breanna Beal of Rock Island, Ill., and 5-9 Zia Cooke of Toledo. ESPN ranks the class No. 1 nationally.
The Clemson women signed 6-2 Hannah Hank of South Australia; Isis Lopes of Melbourne, Australia; Danae McNeil of Swansea; Amari Robinson of Douglasville, Ga.; and Kaylee Sticker of Dawsonville, Ga.
Baseball
Baseball commitments could sign starting last Wednesday. USC and Clemson have not announced their classes yet but here are their reported commitments:
USC
Dawson Taylor LHP Boiling Springs
Tyler Callihan INF Neptune Beach, FL
Brodie Blanton INF/OF Summerville
Brennan Milone INF Woodstock, GA
Jax Cash C Spartanburg
Tyler Kehoe OF Prospect Park, PA
Kameron Guidry INF Snellville, GA
Xavier Bussey OF Garner, NC
Will Mcgregor LHP Tl Hanna
Trey Tujetsch RHP Charlotte
Brett Thomas RHP Atlanta
Jonathan Machamer LHP North Canton, OH
Braylen Wimmer SS Yukon, OK
Andy Peters RHP Logan JC, IL
Ivan Johnson INF Chipola JC, FL
Luke Little LHP San Jacinto JC, TX
Brannon Jordan RHP Cowley JC, KS
CLEMSON
JD Brock LHP/OF Davidson, NC
Geoffrey Gilbert LHP/OF Bishop England
Nasim Nunez SS Lawrenceville, GA
Jonathan French C Lilburn, Ga
Regan Reid INF Tl Hanna
Ryan Ammons LHP Wren
Dylan Brewer OF Latta
Paul Labriola LHP Bradenton, FL
Mack Anglin RHP Marengo, OH
Gavin Collyer RHP Buford, GA
Nick Hoffman RHP Centerville, OH
Nick Clayton RHP York
Pierce Gallo SS Marietta, GA
Jacob Lewis RHP Crescent
Brett Percival RHP Andew Jackson