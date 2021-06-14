South Carolina, Clemson football programs wrap up huge recruiting weekend

The biggest recruiting weekend of the month for South Carolina and Clemson has come and gone. Both football teams had a large number of prospects on campus, the Gamecocks with official visits and the Tigers with unofficial visits for their Elite Retreat.
The first publicly announced commitment for USC from the weekend came June 13 from safety Jy’Vonte McClendon of Lake Gibson, Fla. McClendon becomes the fifth commitment for the Gamecocks’ 2022 recruiting class.
McClendon had been on record as favoring the Gamecocks and had said he would make his final decision over the weekend.
“I like the way they coach and how they feel about their players, and their support group,” McClendon said in late April.
USCc secondary coach Torrian Gray has been his recruiter.
“I’ve been talking to him since Florida," McClendon said. "He’s from where I’m from. That’s part of the relationship, too. We have a close relationship. He’s the recruiter I’m closest to.”
McClendon had USC and Miami as his top two. He also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech. Last season, McClendon was credited with 37 tackles and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. He also knocked down four passes and blocked a punt. He’s rated a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 33rd nationally among safeties.
Other prospects at USC were defensive back Kajuan Banks; linebacker Stone Blanton, who is committed to Mississippi State; Offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker; cornerback Nick Cull; running back Jaylon Glover; wide receiver Peter Kikwata; cornerback Antonio Kite; offensive tackle Grayson Mains, who has already committed to USC; and wide receiver CJ Smith.
The Gamecocks are expected to get a public commitment from defensive tackle Jamaal Whyce of Miami Sunday. Whyce visited USC earlier in the week and soon after tweeted he was shutting down his recruiting and would be announcing a decision June 20.
Whyce is rated a 3-star prospect and ranked the No. 102 defensive lineman nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He had 39 tackles and six sacks last season. Miami also was considered strong with Whyce, but a long-standing connection with Gamecocks defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey was key in turning him to the Gamecocks. He also has offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Pitt, Ole Miss, Indiana, Syracuse and Florida.
Uncommitted prospects at Clemson on June 12 were safety Sherrod Covil; running back Trevor Etienne, brother of former Clemson star running back Travis Etienne; cornerback Jeadyn Lukas; cornerback Toriano Pride; safety Keon Sabb; defensive tackle Caden Curry; defensive tackle Travis Shaw; and defensive end DJ Wesolak. The Tigers also had four of their committed prospects in for the weekend: quarterback Cade Klubnik, wide receiver Adam Randall, offensive lineman Collin Sadler and offensive lineman Blake Miller.
Early last week, 4-star linebacker Abdul Carter of Glenside, Penn., wrapped up his official visit to USC. Carter is highly regarded among linebacker targets and is ranked the No. 10 prospect in Pennsylvania. The Gamecocks are the first to get him on campus for an official visit. He has plans to camp at Ohio State June 16, and he’ll either visit or camp at Ole Miss June 22. He does not have any other official visits set at this point.
Some of his other offers are Southern Cal, Tennessee, Maryland, Michigan, Pitt, Rutgers, LSU and Kentucky. Carter said he will return to USC this fall for a game.
Wide receiver Kylic Horton of Clarendon Hall attended a USC camp this month, turned in a blazing speed and picked up an offer from Shane Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp. He visited Virginia Tech for a camp and was offered by the Hokies last week.
Horton also has offers from Gardner-Webb and Benedict. He has a visit to Coastal Carolina scheduled for June 18.
USC coaches have used their camp settings the past couple of weeks to observe some players off the mainstream recruiting radar. One of those is Irmo safety Nick Emmanwori. Prior to last week, Emmanwori did not have an offer from Power Five school. The Gamecocks changed that after he turned in an impressive performance at camp.
“(Friday) was a good day. I came into camp and I performed well in all my testing,” Emmanwori said. “I performed well in the vertical jump, did good in the board jump and my 40-yard dash was good. And then we went outside and we did one-on-ones. I performed well in the one-on-ones. I was first in every rep.”
Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Richmond are the other offers at the moment for Emmanwori. It’s no surprise the Gamecocks leapfrogged past those three as the favorite for the hometown son.
“Right now, South Carolina is my number one,” said Emmanwori, who last season had 100 tackles, eight for loss, along with three sacks and two interceptions.
One of the top performers at Clemson’s camp last week was wide receiver Andre Green Jr. of Richmond. The heavily recruited Greene came into the camp without a Clemson offer, but it didn’t take long for Dabo Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham to remedy that.
Before Greene left campus for an official visit at Georgia, Swinney let him know he wanted him to be a part of his high-powered receiving corps of the future.
“I was really excited to get the Clemson offer,” Greene said. “Like many others, it was one of my dream schools growing up. It does mean a lot knowing they are very selective in who they offer and the few wide receivers they have offered."
Greene has had a top 15 of Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Virginia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Clemson wasn’t on the list because there was no offer. That, of course, has changed now, and the Tigers will be a factor moving forward.
“After my visits my family and I will sit down to discuss them all,” he said. “Clemson wasn’t in my top 15 initially because I didn’t have an offer. But I would definitely say I was impressed and it was a very good visit.
Greene is a 4-star prospect and is ranked the No. 22 receiver nationally in the 247Sports Composite. In only three games this spring, Greene caught 12 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Oscar Delp of Cumming, Ga., is practically everyone’s No. 1 target when it comes to tight ends. Only a few, however, are getting the chance to have him on campus this month. He started June 1 with an unofficial visit to Alabama. Two days later he was at Clemson for an unofficial visit while watching his brothers compete in camp. And June 4 he made his first official visit to Georgia, where Delp said just being one of the guys was a great experience.
“Hanging out with the players and the people there, everyone was awesome and really friendly,” Delp said. “I felt really welcomed. I loved the environment. I had really good talks with everyone on the staff. I felt like I knew everyone really well.
On his recent stop at Clemson, Delp spent a lot of time with tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
“I talked to Coach Elliott all the time,” Delp said. “We had some great talks. We were with each other a whole bunch. He’s really cool, an awesome coach. He knows everything you can know about the tight end position. He played wide receiver in college, so he’s kind of incorporating some of that stuff in there. I think he’s going to do some real good things at the tight end position.”
Delp visited Florida over the weekend and will visit Michigan this week. He will take an official visit to USC on June 25.
USC offered cornerback Quantaves Gaskins of Hapeville, Ga. He was in for a camp Friday. Georgia Tech, Kansas State and Nebraska are some other offers.
Linebacker Carter Wyatt of Shallotte, N.C., made an unofficial to USC last week. USC has not offered and would like to see him work out, but he’s had hand surgery and can’t work out. There is interest both ways. He has taken an official visit to Duke.
USC made a preferred walk-on offer to tight end Peyton Strickland of New Hampshire. He camped there two weeks ago.
USC offered 2023 wide receiver Jacob Page of Nashville. Mississippi State and Tennessee also have offered.
USC offered 2023 linebacker Raul Aguire of Locust Grove, Ga. He’s a 4-star player ranked the No. 10 linebacker nationally.
USC offered 2023 defensive end Mason Robinson of Owings Mill, Md. Boston College, Penn State and Pitt are some other offers. He also has visited Penn State.
Clemson and USC target 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter of Philadelphia was offered by Ohio State. Another player both schools have offered, linebacker Raylen Wilson of Tallahassee, was offered by Oregon.
Christ Church offensive lineman Mason Johnstone plans to go to Clemson as a 2022 PWO.
Clemson offered kicker/punter Robert Gunn III of Seminole, Fla.
Kicker Keegan Sneedon of Katy, Tex., visited Clemson earlier this month. He’s rated the No. 4 kicker nationally in the 2022 class.
Defensive end DJ Wesolak, who was at Clemson over the weekend, was offered by Georgia.
The father of 2023 defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, had high praise for Alabama last week after a visit with Nick Saban. In a tweet, Dave Uiagalelei wrote: “I’m not going to lie, and I’m just being honest, after my meeting with Nick Saban, I can honestly see Matayo suiting up for Alabama. It’s something about a father recognizing and respecting another father’s hard work and love for their kids. Nick Saban gets it, some coaches don’t.”
Uiagalelei camped at Clemson last weekend.
Basketball
South Carolina offered 6-9 Noah Clowney of Dorman last week. Clemson offered Clowney a few weeks ago. His only visit to this point was an unofficial trip to Georgia earlier this month. He said he will take an official visit to Indiana at some point, and he will set up unofficial visits to Clemson, USC and Tennessee. He’s also been talking with Florida, Kansas and Gonzaga.
Davion Everett (6-4) of Ridge View committed to Western Carolina.
Brandon Gardner (6-8) of Gray Collegiate was offered by Penn State.
Donovan Rivers (6-8) of Ridge View visited USC last week.