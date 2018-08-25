Sertoma Classic04.JPG
The high school football season is underway. Andrew Whitaker/Staff

South Carolina appears to be set at quarterback for the very near future and beyond.

Two of the Gamecocks’ top quarterback commitments — senior Ryan Hillinski, of Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) and junior Luke Doty, of Myrtle Beach High School — had impressive games Friday night.

Ryan Hillinski

South Carolina commitment Ryan Hillinski. 

Hillinski, a Class of 2019 verbal commitment, completed 23 of 27 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns and added a short TD run in a 45-28 loss to Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.) Friday night.

Here’s Hillinski’s 15-yard TD pass to wide receiver Logan Loya.

In Hillinski’s first two games, the 6-4, 220-pound pro-style quarterback is 55 of 81 for 623 yards and 5 TDs.

Meanwhile, Luke Doty, who started for the first time in his career, completed 13 of 20 passes for 181 yards and 3 TDs in a 37-0 win over Hanahan. Doty, a Class of 2020 verbal commitment, also rushed for 27 yards.

Naples (Fla.) High School running back Chez Mellusi opened his 2018 campaign in fine style against Miami-Edison High School.

The four-star Clemson commit rushed for 167 yards on just 13 attempts and three TDs, including a 67-yard scoring run.

Here's a one-yard TD run for Mellusi.

T.L. Hanna defensive lineman Zaach Pickens, the Gamecocks top-rated five-star recruit, had this sack against Emerald Friday night.

Reach Andrew Miller at 843-937-5599. Follow him on Twitter @APMILLER_PandC

