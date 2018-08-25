South Carolina appears to be set at quarterback for the very near future and beyond.
Two of the Gamecocks’ top quarterback commitments — senior Ryan Hillinski, of Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) and junior Luke Doty, of Myrtle Beach High School — had impressive games Friday night.
Hillinski, a Class of 2019 verbal commitment, completed 23 of 27 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns and added a short TD run in a 45-28 loss to Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.) Friday night.
Here’s Hillinski’s 15-yard TD pass to wide receiver Logan Loya.
Logan Loya with the EPIC one handed TD 🔥 @LoganLoya17 @ryan_hilinski @OLuFootball (via @FoxSportsWest) pic.twitter.com/uhMEc4VBOG— Overtime (@overtime) August 25, 2018
In Hillinski’s first two games, the 6-4, 220-pound pro-style quarterback is 55 of 81 for 623 yards and 5 TDs.
Meanwhile, Luke Doty, who started for the first time in his career, completed 13 of 20 passes for 181 yards and 3 TDs in a 37-0 win over Hanahan. Doty, a Class of 2020 verbal commitment, also rushed for 27 yards.
Luke Doty 2020 QB Commit looking dominate as well tonight https://t.co/hKvJWFK0e4— USCFreeman🤙🏻🐔 (@USCFreeman) August 25, 2018
Naples (Fla.) High School running back Chez Mellusi opened his 2018 campaign in fine style against Miami-Edison High School.
The four-star Clemson commit rushed for 167 yards on just 13 attempts and three TDs, including a 67-yard scoring run.
Here's a one-yard TD run for Mellusi.
7:18 2Q - @chez_mellusi 1 run (Herbert kick) gives @NaplesHS 30-0 lead on @miamiedisonsr. Mellusi has scored on 3 straight touches. @NDN_PrepZone pic.twitter.com/MYecSIi8Od— Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) August 25, 2018
T.L. Hanna defensive lineman Zaach Pickens, the Gamecocks top-rated five-star recruit, had this sack against Emerald Friday night.
ZACCH PICKENS, EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/uzkd5Mw887— Michelle (@VZRSportsBelle) August 25, 2018