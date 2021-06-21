South Carolina, Clemson bolster defenses with latest football commitments

South Carolina and Clemson continue to reel in football recruits that could bolster their defenses for years to come.

USC received a commitment June 21 from safety Peyton Williams of Rockwall, Texas, one day after defensive tackle Jamaal Whyce of Miami announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Williams is a 3-star prospect rated the No. 65 safety nationally by 247Sports. He visited USC unofficially over the weekend and saw what he needed to see.

“Whenever we sat down and talked with Coach (Shane) Beamer, he’s trying to build a culture, change things up,” Williams said. “I know his goal is to win national championships. I love the facilities down there. I love the coaches down there. I love the area. I think we’re going to go win, build a culture there and have fun. They are here to win, here to have a family and have good academics.”

Whyce, a 6-4, 255-pound defensive end, is also rated a 3-star recruit. He has offers from Alabama, Indiana, Pitt, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Marshall and Florida. He is ranked 103rd among defensive linemen in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 96 prospect in Florida.

The Gamecocks now have seven commitments for the 2022 class:

• Grayson Mains, OT, 6-5, 265, Suwanee, Ga.

• Braden Davis, QB, 6-5, 185, MIDDLETOWN, Dela.

• Donovan Westmoreland, LB, 6-2, 195, GRIFFIN, Ga.

• Kajuan Banks, CB, 5-10, 170, Tallahassee, Fla.

• Jamaal Whyce, DE, 6-4, 255, Miami

• Jy’Vonte McClendon, SAF, 6-2, 180, Lakeland, Fla.

• Peyton Williams, SAF, 6-0, 180 Rockledge, Tex.

Clemson received three commitments after its Elite Retreat Weekend of June 11-12. The Tigers took a big step toward filling their needs in the defensive secondary with pledges from 4-star safety Sherrod Covil of Chesapeake, Va., and 4-star cornerback Toriano Pride of St. Louis. They also landed kicker Robert Gunn of Largo, Fla.

Covil made the announcement in Atlanta at a Rivals camp. He chose the Tigers over Southern Cal, Virginia, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Maryland and Michigan. He’s ranked the No. 11 safety nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Pride chose the Tigers from a favorites list that included Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and Auburn. He is ranked the No. 23 cornerback nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Missouri in the 247Sports Composite.

Gunn had kicked for the Tigers in a recent camp and returned to the campus for the Elite Retreat for further conversations with Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff. “Everyone at Clemson really made me feel like family and it felt like home from the start,” Gunn said. “Having the opportunity to play for Coach Swinney, Coach (Bill) Spiers and the Tiger family will not only help me reach my full potential on and off the field, and guide and mentor me along my spiritual walk with God.”

Gunn is ranked among the top three kickers in the 2022 class by Kicking World. Last season he connected on eight of nine field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards, and he was true on 32 of 35 extra points. He also averaged nearly 45 yards per punt. Gunn also had offers from Texas, FAU, Army, Navy and Air Force.

Clemson now has seven commitments for their 2022 class, which currently is ranked 21st nationally by 247Sports:

• Blake Miller, OT, 6-6, 315, Strongsville, Ohio

• Collin Sadler, OT, 6-5, 295, Greenville

• Adam Randall, WR, 6-3, 200, Myrtle Beach

• Cade Klubnic, QB, 6-3, 178, Austin, Tex.

• Robert Gunn, PK, 6-2, 165, Largo, Fla.

• Sherrod Covil, SAF, 6-0, 185, Chesapeake, Va.

• Toriano Pride, CB, 5-11, 172, St. Louis

Kansas transfer cornerback Karon Prunty, who was a freshman All-American with the Jayhawks last season, plans to decide between USC and Tennessee later this week. Prunty told 247Sports on June 20 after completing a visit to Tennessee that there was no favorite between the two and he was still working on his decision.

Four-star USC quarterback commitment Braden Davis of Middletown, Dela., was in Columbia over the weekend for his first in-person meeting with head coach Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

“We were just chopping it up, just catching up,” Davis said of Satterfield. “It was the first time we’ve ever been able to see each other in person. It was a good introduction. It was awesome. He was everything I imagined. He’s a good dude and I’m excited to be coached by him.”

Davis worked out in one of the camps. He’s also helping his future coaches recruit for his class, including his teammate, defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye.

“I don’t really want to drop too many names (of recruits), but a couple of O-linemen, couple of big-time receivers," David said. "We’re definitely putting together a really good class. Tomiwa, he’ll be down here on my official visit weekend (June 25th). Hopefully we can get him as well. That would be great.”

Davis had a long list of suitors earlier this year. He narrowed the list to USC, N.C. State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Duke, Stanford and West Virginia. He’s had a couple of months to reflect on his decision, and Davis is convinced he made the right call.

“Feels great. Feels like I definitely made the right decision,” Davis said. “I’m excited to be a Gamecock. I forget I have to play my fall season in Delaware because sometimes I get too excited about coming down here and being a part of this thing.”

Safety Nick Emmanwori of Irmo has become a big target for USC coach Shane Beamer since receiving an offer a week ago following an impressive camp showing.

Emmanwori returned to USC for an unofficial visit with his family in tow. He was naturally excited when he got the offer, and the visit validated those feelings.

“I went there with my mom, my dad and my older brother who plays at Wofford,” Emmanwori said. “It was great. We met the coaching staff for a second time. You know a second impression is always better than the first one. My parents met the coaching staff. They were warm to my parents. We went around the campus. We saw the stadium and the facilities again. We went to Shane Beamer’s office and sat down, and with my parents, we had a good talk. And went to an academic meeting.”

USC is the only major offer for Emmanwori at this point. He also has Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Richmond, and he’s been hearing from Wake Forest. He wants to wait until later in the summer on a commitment, but right now he’s the Gamecocks to lose.

“We are still in a good place with South Carolina,” Emmanwori said. “The visit probably helped even more. My parents are on board, things are looking good. I didn’t commit yet, but they are still my number one school. I feel like the coaching staff is really amazing. What they see in me, what they think they can do with me, if I can do that, it could be great. That’s what’s really important to me, a good coaching staff.”

Defensive tackle Demetrius Watson of Fort Dorchester continue to see his offer list grow. Last week he added USC to a list that includes Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Arizona State, Virginia Tech and Georgia State. The Gamecocks started recruiting Watson last year, and he impressed head coach Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey enough in camp to leave Columbia with the offer.

“They’ve been recruiting me for about 9½ months, I would say,” Watson said. “Camp went awesome. I had a five-flat 40, and other good combine stuff. That gave me an edge on a lot of the defensive linemen. During the agility drills, I did awesome. And when we went to one-on-ones, that was my time to shine. That’s where I made my money at right there.”

David said his top three schools currently are USC, Clemson and Florida State.

Cornerback Nick Cull of Donalsonville, Ga., made his official visit to USC earlier this month. Cull has also visited Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida and Miami this month. Cull carries a 3-star rating in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 34th nationally among corners and 36th among the prospects in Georgia for the 2022 class. Some of his other offers are Georgia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Arkansas, LSU, Marshall, Auburn, Florida State, Coastal Carolina and Middle Tennessee State.

Four-star linebacker Stone Blanton of Madison, Miss., also made an official visit to USC this month. Blanton is a two-sport standout. He committed to Mississippi State for baseball only in 2019, but now he’s looking at options to play both sports somewhere, including Mississippi State.

He’s ranked the No. 32 linebacker nationally and the No. 7 prospect in Mississippi in the 247Sport Composite. Last season he made 121 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Blanton’s offer list also includes Louisville, Stanford, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Baylor and Duke.

Five-star safety Keon Sabb of Williamston, N.J., and IMG Academy in Florida was one of the headliners at Clemson for the Elite Retreat. It was his first trip to Clemson since his 7-on-7 team visited there when he was in the seventh grade. Sabb is ranked the No. 2 athlete nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Florida in the 247Sports Composite. Sabb took an official visit to Penn State the weekend before Clemson, and he went to Georgia this past weekend. He is also scheduled to visit Texas A&M on June 24.

Another of the top prospects nationally to visit Clemson for the retreat was defensive end Jihaad Campbell of Sicklerville, N.J., and IMG Academy in Florida. Clemson has been among his favorites from the start along with Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Rutgers.

He’s a 4-star prospect and ranked the No. 7 edge rusher nationally, and the No. 18 prospect in Florida in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he totaled 45 tackles and 7 sacks.

Defensive end DJ Wesolak Boonville, Missouri, also was among the nearly dozen prospects invited to visit Clemson unofficially earlier this month. Wesolak is a 4-star prospect who is ranked the No. 10 edge rusher nationally and the No. 3 prospect in Missouri in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he had 59 tackles with 19 tackles for loss and 8 sacks.

He also has visited Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. He is scheduled to visit Southern Cal this weekend. He also has listed among his favorites Florida, LSU, Arizona State, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Miami, Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus said he is deciding between Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State. He visited Clemson and UNC this month and is talking to the Buckeyes about a visit. His decision will come later this summer.

Baseball

Right-handed pitcher Noah Hall is transferring to USC from Appalachian State. He appeared in 28 games for the Mountaineers with five starts. He was 7-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 4 saves. Teams hit .207 against him.

Infielder Brent Gibbs of Spring Valley committed to Clemson.