COLUMBIA — Mark Kingston said what a baseball coach is supposed to say. This weekend’s series is three games of 56 and it will have little to no bearing on South Carolina’s season as a whole.
So he won’t coach any differently Friday through Sunday against Clemson, and won’t stress this series any more to his players than he did earlier series against Liberty and Utah Valley.
“I think pressure is having to feed your family, I think pressure is dealing with health issues, I think pressure is bigger things in this world,” the Gamecocks’ second-year coach said Thursday. “We’re playing baseball, it’s a great series, it’s a tremendous opportunity, and we’re going to try to win it. That’s it. No more, no less.
“We’re going to try to win it as much as we can, but to put it in the same vein and make these kids feel like there’s a lot of pressure? Pressure is the things I just mentioned.”
Kingston won’t have his players too pumped up to function, and neither will counterpart Monte Lee.
“We know that the aggressiveness and the intensity and the energy of the rivalry is going to be there. We’re going to be able to feel the crowd,” Lee, the Tigers’ fourth-year skipper, said earlier this week. “You wouldn’t be human if you didn’t embrace the rivalry and all the intensity that comes with it, coaching-wise and player-wise.”
Yet there is pressure always hovering, because this is South Carolina vs. Clemson. The Tigers have won the series the last four years and are naturally enjoying the perks of being on top.
The Gamecocks want to break that for two reasons. The first is for this year’s team that has no players who have won the series. That’s incredible to think about when the Gamecocks didn’t lose the series from 2007-14, compiling a 23-8 record, and there are three College World Series finals appearances etched on the Founders Park wall when the Gamecocks had to go through Clemson to post them.
The second? South Carolina has not beaten Clemson in any of the “Big Three” sports since December 2015 (men’s basketball), and while that is by no means all on Kingston, he’s the man who has the next chance to snap it.
He can say all he wants about there being no pressure, but there is. A lot.
“No pressure, no fear,” USC third baseman Jacob Olson said. “All I can say is we’re ready to go.”
Each team enters the series with a 7-1 record, 17 home runs and knowing that their Sunday pitchers (Reid Morgan and Davis Sharpe, although Clemson’s Sharpe has been bumped to the Saturday start this week) have been their best thus far. Kingston will keep his rotation the same despite Morgan’s success in the face of spotty starts by Carmen Mlodzinski and Dylan Harley, counting on a strong bullpen and a lineup full of bashers to keep USC steady.
South Carolina leadoff hitter Noah Campbell is full speed for the series after missing Tuesday’s game with a minor injury, while Chris Cullen isn’t 100 percent but the staff feels confident he will be by Friday’s game. Normally a catcher, Cullen will likely play first base due to a sore back, which puts a spotlight on catcher Luke Berryhill.
The Gamecocks have yet to catch a base-stealer this year, and have given free bases on 11 wild pitches, six hit batters, two balks and three passed balls. The Tigers have swiped 22 bases in 27 tries.
“That’s one of their strengths,” said Kingston, who pointed out most of the Gamecocks’ struggles with free bases came in the first two games. “That’s one of the concerns we have going into the series.”
The Gamecocks and Tigers will again play their Saturday game at Greenville’s Fluor Field. USC has won the opening game but lost the next two the past three years.
There is pressure for USC to win, even if the Gamecocks aren’t putting it on themselves.
“I know people want to say you do more and it means more, it means a lot to our fans and we appreciate that very much. And it means a lot to our players, especially the ones who have grown up in this state,” Kingston said. “But I’m a believer that if you have to change something this week to try and improve your chances of winning this series, then you’re not doing something right on a general basis.”
Lee concurred. “I think sometimes when you try to get too high for a rivalry series, you tend to not stay within yourself,” he said. “Clemson and the University of South Carolina is the Red Sox and the Yankees of the state of South Carolina. That’s just the way it is. It’s like a Super Regional environment.”
Lee has yet to advance to a Super Regional in his three years at Clemson, while Kingston got there in his first at USC. But Kingston did not win the rivalry series in his first try, while Lee has yet to lose one.
Pressure?
Better believe it.
Watching the weather
Sunday's game will be played in Columbia and the weather forecast does not look good with a high chance of rain in the forecast. The Gamecocks have already moved the game to a noon start to try and squeeze it in.
If the game is rained out, it’s highly unlikely it would be played Monday because USC has games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The schools could try to find a midweek date later in the season.