COLUMBIA — South Carolina's first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday was clean in technique and could have been better in energy and urgency.
Two days later, the Gamecocks were much more enthused and excited, but perhaps that was the cause of why there were multiple jumps and flags on each line.
“Those are things that just go back to focus and dialing it on what you got to do. Last year, two games of the four games we lost, we lost some major yardage in penalties,” coach Will Muschamp said Monday after the Gamecocks finished a 150-play scrimmage. “Today I was very pleased with some of the intangible qualities that we’ve got to have to have a good football team.”
The happy medium’s out there. Perhaps it’s found Saturday when the next scrimmage rolls around.
But as long as it’s there by Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina, no worries.
Muschamp mentioned that several of the issues that he was worried about at the beginning of camp continue to linger. The Gamecocks entered camp knowing they were almost frightfully young at many spots and the only way to get those players up to speed was to rep them.
Yet they can’t get real reps until they play. Monday’s scrimmage was as close to a game as USC could get but it still wasn’t a real game. Muschamp is preaching the same motto to his backups every day.
You bring effort. I’ll bring scheme and the way to execute that scheme.
“Our guys have been very receptive, top to bottom, and that’s what I like. We got to continue to install,” he said. “I think our older guys are progressing that way because they’re used to the installation, they’re used to the situational things we do in practice.”
It’s simple. When there’s a young player who hasn’t gotten on the field — or is switching to a new position, as Jamyest Williams is at safety — they’re hesitant because they don’t know every facet of their assignment. Thus, they play slower.
Muschamp wants them to play fast above all, and let the rest come to them. The particulars will come with experience, but without playing with quickness and getting lined up before the snap, technique will be an afterthought once the receiver zooms by.
Muschamp has moved Nick Harvey, the graduate transfer cornerback from Texas A&M, to safety on some reps and hopes to get J.T. Ibe (hip injury) cleared to do some skeleton drills this week. Having a solid back line will free time to tinker with the front, where Shameik Blackshear is playing some snaps inside rather than end to get more speed on the field.
Injuries
Receiver Chavis Dawkins will be out a week or two with a high ankle sprain. Dawkins may have struggled to get on the offensive field due to the Gamecocks’ deep stock of receivers, but he would have played a lot of special teams.
Receiver Josh Vann has been in a yellow jersey through nine practices but was full-go on Monday.