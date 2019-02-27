COLUMBIA — They traded familiarity for talent.
Now it’s just waiting for that talent to display, and hoping it doesn’t take too long.
“We have a long way to get to September,” South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said Wednesday. “We got time to get there.”
Robinson remembered when he and head coach Will Muschamp arrived at USC in December 2015 and saw experience waiting for them. Chris Lammons, Rashad Fenton, D.J. Smith. The veteran players made the transition much smoother.
Robinson walked out for the Gamecocks’ first spring practice Wednesday and they were all gone, along with Steven Montac and Keisean Nixon, who started last year. Another starter, Jamyest Williams, is on the sideline for most, if not all, of spring practice recovering from another shoulder surgery.
Talent shortcomings were clearly reasons why the Gamecocks went from 33-6 over three seasons to 3-9 two years later. Muschamp and Robinson had to recruit their way out of it, and flashes of that revealed itself last year.
Jaycee Horn started as a freshman. Israel Mukuamu, also a freshman, became a regular at the end of the year. R.J. Roderick, “who we had no plans of playing until the middle of the season,” got several dozen reps.
That continues this year. Williams, now a junior, has been tagged “The Godfather” since he’s one of the oldest voices in the room. Four defensive backs — Cam Smith, Shilo Sanders, Jammie Robinson and Johnny Dixon — were signed this year and all can help in the fall.
The problem is none of those latter four are enrolled yet, although Smith and Sanders will be by May, Robinson believes. With Williams out, the Gamecocks will spend most of the spring trying to build depth with players who probably won’t be playing defensive back in the fall. One of them is running back A.J. Turner, who switched to cornerback the final two games of last year, is practicing at corner the first five days of spring ball but will rejoin the running backs after that and into fall camp.
“We have some guys out there that probably won’t help us in the season at this current state, but we’re excited about the guys that we do have,” Robinson said. “We just got to get them ready.”
Jamel Cook is cleared to play after transferring from Southern Cal before last season (his appeal to play right away was denied) and he has Division I experience. His mind is also right after naturally slacking a bit last year when he knew he couldn’t play.
“It’s hard for a kid who knows he’s not playing to prepare the right way,” Robinson said. “I really didn’t know what we had up until today. He showed up a little bit today.”
It may be the first day of fall camp before the Gamecocks have a full roster on defense, in the secondary, wherever. There won’t be a lot of experience on it, but that’s what spring practice and fall camp are for.
Robinson and Muschamp would rather have a two-year starter returning, but they’re not hesitant to start one of their prized freshmen if necessary.
“Our motto here now, and has been with coach Muschamp and I for a long time now, if you’re the best player, you’ll start,” Robinson said. “If you’re good enough, you’ll play and if you’re not, you won’t.”
There’s a lot that can be lost between recruiting evaluations and getting on the field. USC will find out just how much, if any, in September.