CLEMSON — The veterans haven’t gotten it done in any of the past four years.
So why wouldn’t South Carolina turn to its freshmen to put the Gamecocks once again on the cusp of winning the rivalry series?
Rookie pitchers Wesley Sweatt, Cam Tringali and Brett Kerry combined for 6⅔ innings of strong relief as USC beat Clemson 5-4 in Game 1 of the annual three-game series Friday. The Gamecocks (8-1) won their eighth straight by riding a five-run second inning and turning to their bullpen after another shortened pitching start.
“They’ve earned it, they’ve earned that trust,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “They’ve pitched very well this year, and you know what, you’re going to have to win big games at some point with those guys, so you might as well do it now.”
Kerry, who pitched so rotten in the fall that he was bluntly told something better change or else, was a gem with seven strikeouts in 3⅓ innings, including five of his last seven batters. With everyone in the ballpark expecting Kingston to summon closer Sawyer Bridges for the ninth against the top of Clemson’s order, he instead stuck with Kerry, who had sat down his last four batters via strikeout.
“I figured no news was I was going back out,” Kerry said. “I’m just thinking I’m going to keep throwing strikes, and that gives me even more motivation to get them out of it.”
He was referring to a dropped foul pop fly by Jacob Olson that would have been the ninth inning’s second out but instead turned into a Logan Davidson single. With the winning run at the plate in the form of Grayson Byrd, who had already taken a Carmen Mlodzinski pitch well over the outfield wall, Kerry struck him out.
That brought up Davis Sharpe, the Tigers’ fabulous freshman who’s been as renowned for his bat as for his pitching arm. Kerry coldly stared him down, worked a 1-2 count — and buzzed a fastball on the outside corner that Sharpe swung through for his fourth K of the night.
“It shows the kid has big heart,” Kingston said. “He’s a very focused, determined kid now. He’s gotten his game up to another level from what we saw in the fall, and it needed to be.”
The Tigers (7-2) were left kicking themselves for missed opportunities. Mlodzinski was tattooed for three runs on five hits in 2⅓ innings and left the game with what USC thinks is a fractured foot that will sideline him indefinitely (although not for the season). Clemson chipped at the deficit but left nine on base as five leadoff runners were mostly stranded.
“We found a way to get back into the game, we were down 5-2, we scored a single run in the third and fourth to make it 5-4,” coach Monte Lee moaned, “and then Brett Kerry came into the ballgame.”
Brooks Crawford (0-1) gave up home runs to Andrew Eyster and T.J. Hopkins in the second for all of USC’s runs, but sophomore reliever Mat Clark kept the Tigers in the game. He stifled USC’s bats and handed off to Owen Griffith and Travis Marr, who allowed some runners but no more runs.
The Gamecocks battled through trouble with Sweatt (1-0) and Tringali, then gave the ball to Kerry, trusting him to do his job and preserve Bridges for the rest of the weekend. He did, and now comes the hard part.
USC won the first game of the series, as it’s done the past three years, but has yet to win the series in a four-year losing streak. They play at Greenville’s Fluor Field in Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Just showing up to the ballpark tomorrow with an even-series mindset,” Hopkins said of the Gamecocks’ focus. “Just play hard.”