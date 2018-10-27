COLUMBIA — That’s what they were missing.
D.J. Wonnum returned to South Carolina’s defense after a five-game absence Saturday and supplied the biggest play of the game, sacking Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to deliver a 27-24 win. Trailing 21-9 after the first drive of the second half, the Gamecocks rallied behind their running game and some big throws from embattled quarterback Jake Bentley.
“Took a stand here and I know our fans deserved a win at home,” said Will Muschamp, who improved to 7-0 against Tennessee as a head coach.
Parker White’s 25-yard field goal with 5:52 to play was USC’s first lead but the Volunteers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) gashed the Gamecocks’ defense throughout the game. By converting a ridiculous 11 of 16 third downs — USC had been one of the nation’s best teams at preventing third-down conversions while Tennessee had been one of the worst at making them — the Vols were always finding spaces where Gamecocks weren’t.
Yet Sherrod Greene and T.J. Brunson brought down Guarantano on third-and-5 in the final minutes, and Tennessee had to go for it on fourth down. Wonnum, who otherwise had a quiet game, shed his block and brought down Guarantano from behind.
The Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3) ran out the clock on a night where they had 224 rushing yards, led by Rico Dowdle’s 140 on 14 carries. Bentley was 11-of-16 for 152 yards and a touchdown with a first-quarter interception, and also ran for a two-point conversion.
What went right
• How could USC solve its quarterback turnovers and receivers’ dropped passes? Take the ball out of their hands. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon was determined to run the ball, and the Gamecocks had more carries in the first quarter than they did in the entirety of the Texas A&M game. Dowdle wound up leading the pack after Ty’Son Williams started over him. If it was a message to him, he heard it.
“I thought we ran the ball really effectively,” Muschamp said. “I thought for the first time in a league game, we had backs making guys miss.”
• USC’s best uniform combination (all black) looked magnificent under the lights. And it finally has a win to its credit.
• The defense was just good enough, coming up with two fourth-down stops that triggered the go-ahead field goal and squashed Tennessee’s last attempt. While wretched on third down most of the night, the Gamecocks had it when it counted.
• There were no dropped passes after the early season was littered with them. Shi Smith did drop a touchdown throw because of good defense, but the play was officially wiped due to pass interference.
What went wrong
• USC seems determined to run itself out of any and all possible scoring chances, although passing itself out worked well, too. Dowdle got the Gamecocks to the red zone with his legs, only to miss a block on a Samuel speed sweep that got Deebo Samuel leveled, which turned into the Gamecocks throwing an ill-advised pass to the corner on third-and-goal from the 2. Even on the scoring play where Samuel pulled down a great catch, USC was passing on first-and-goal after Dowdle got them there with his legs. “We know what we can do with the run game,” center Donell Stanley said. “We just need to keep on doing it.”
• The Gamecocks didn’t take into account Guarantano’s ability to take hits and still get the ball off. They were knocking him down, but he was throwing to spaces vacated by the charging defenders and completing the passes.
• USC’s secondary is having trouble making tackles. Steven Montac whiffed on an open-field tackle (which was probably a block in the back that wasn’t called), then was carried into the end zone by Jauan Jennings, after which Jennings calmly planted the ball in Montac’s stomach after he scored. Freshman R.J. Roderick replaced Montac to start the second half.
• The Gamecocks hadn’t allowed five third-down conversions in a game all season. Tennessee hit five on its second scoring drive and 11 for the game. USC was fourth in the nation at preventing third-down pickups before the game and Tennessee was converting at 38 percent before the game. Made no difference.
“Third down was disastrous,” Muschamp said. “We couldn’t get off the field on third down.”
• Muschamp made a point this week about trying to fix its issues of starting slow every game. The Gamecocks again laid a colossal egg in the first quarter, even to a team that had been one of the country’s worst at starting games. Tennessee hadn’t scored a first-quarter offensive touchdown all year until it did Saturday.
"I don't know what it is," Bentley said. "We'll get it figured out."
Turning point
Wonnum’s sack was the only time the fans could relax, as back and forth as the game was. USC was able to take over and run out the clock.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks start a two-game SEC road crucible with a noon kickoff at Ole Miss on Saturday.