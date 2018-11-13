COLUMBIA — They needed something after a lowly loss to Stony Brook. It was only the second game of the season but South Carolina’s spirit was sapped.
They found it in … New Zealand?
“He showed us the All-Blacks, the rugby team,” said guard Hassani Gravett, who scored 18 points in the Gamecocks’ 81-64 win over Norfolk State on Tuesday. “It was pretty cool.”
Assistant coach Chuck Martin dialed up a video of the All-Blacks, which showed them performing their traditional pre-match “haka” dance. The unity, the camaraderie of the team was the point he was trying to get across.
Something worked. The Gamecocks (2-1) handled the Spartans’ tricky zone defenses, drained 11 3-pointers and won going away, a confidence-booster before they head to Connecticut this weekend to finish the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tipoff.
“Good to come out and play well,” coach Frank Martin said. “Good to see us play through our principles through the first 32, 33 minutes of the game.
“They needed something good to happen to them.”
Trending up
* Gravett, freed from the duties of point guard, continues to flourish off the ball. He smoked five 3s among his point total, which was just one off his career-high.
He credited the rugby video, as Martin credited Gravett coming in during his downtime to work on his shot.
“I think that helped a little bit with morale, as far as us getting prepared emotionally and collectively,” Gravett said.
* USC hit 11 3s two games after going 0-for-18 from long range.
* Freshman A.J. Lawson continues to dazzle. He tied Gravett for the scoring lead with 18, also chipping in six rebounds and eight assists.
In one sequence, he swished a 3, ran back in transition to block a shot, then came back down to receive an outlet. It became a banked-in 3.
“He’s got a confidence about him when he’s on the go,” Martin said. “He’s got imagination as to what’s there.”
Trending down
* Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar continued to battle foul trouble, although each played well. There were a couple of questionable calls on Tuesday that hurt each.
“I think we came out with a different mindset than last time, I think the right mindset,” Kotsar said, discussing the loss to Stony Brook. “We actually came to fight this time, not lay down like we did last time.”
* Free-throw shooting will be an adventure this year. USC missed another seven of 21 Tuesday, but Norfolk State clanged eight which could have made it a much closer halftime deficit.
Gathering Moss
Freshman guard T.J. Moss was cleared to play after missing the first two games with a foot injury. He scored three points with an assist and a rebound in 10 minutes.
Freshman forward Alanzo Frink (knee) and walk-on freshman forward Nathan Nelson (illness) were unavailable, as was walk-on guard Raymond Borup (paperwork still being cleared). Frink will travel with the team this weekend as Martin said he’s very close to playing.
Freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard (academics) remains in limbo.
Coming up
The Gamecocks leave Thursday for Uncasville, Conn., and the Mohegan Sun casino. They’ll play Providence, an unranked team but a program that’s made five straight NCAA tournaments, Saturday and either George Washington or Michigan Sunday.