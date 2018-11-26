COLUMBIA — Fletcher Magee, Wofford’s All-American candidate who has eight 30-point games in his career, had five stars beside his name on South Carolina’s scouting report.
It wasn’t clear how many stars were beside the name of his backcourt mate Nathan Hoover, but it probably wasn’t 30 … which would have matched the points he scored Monday in an 81-61 rout of the Gamecocks.
“Everybody knows Magee is their primary go-to guy, so yes, the plan was to prevent him touching the ball,” said USC senior Hassani Gravett, who was brilliant defending Magee but couldn’t help his teammates cool off Hoover. “But (Hoover) is just as good a shooter. In the scout we said that, that so it was nothing new to us. I don’t know how we allowed him to get so many open touches.”
Hoover drilled nine 3-pointers on his way to a career-high and left USC (3-3) once again shaking its head. The Gamecocks are young and inexperienced, and the pre-game news that “spirit of our team” Justin Minaya is out indefinitely with a right knee injury was a roundhouse to their collective jaws.
But as good as the senior-led, toughened Terriers are, and as hurt and still learning as USC is, the Gamecocks are not supposed to lose to Wofford. Much less by 20, at home, not even two years after a Final Four run.
They’re not supposed to lose to Wofford anytime, which has folks wondering where exactly Frank Martin’s seventh team is headed as the schedule only gets harder.
“It’s always about us and getting ready for conference play. The idea is to get your team ready for league play,” Martin said. “Obviously, you can’t keep losing. But at the end of the day, it’s about competing to go get your league.”
Trending up
* Gravett is having a fine season after being freed from having to play point guard. Back at his natural two-guard slot, Gravett scored 11 points Monday and played magnificent defense on Magee.
* Freshman forward Keyshawn Bryant ignited USC when the Gamecocks trailed 19-6 with seven minutes to go in the first half. His high-flying athleticism and speed to loose balls resulted in seven points and six rebounds in 17 minutes.
Trending down
* There continues to be an APB out for Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar. Martin said he didn’t want to talk about those two because he’d get in trouble for calling out his players, but the performances, as they have been the first six games, speak for themselves.
Silva had eight points and five boards with four turnovers and four fouls in 21 minutes. Kotsar tied for scoring honors with 13 points and had 10 boards, but again refused to shoot or defend in the paint (he had two 3-pointers).
“Anything that had to do with physicality, we got beat. We got beat by a better team, that’s the bottom line,” Martin said. “Our big guys do not score the ball in the paint. They don’t even know what plays they’re supposed to run, and that’s not on them, that’s on me.”
* Minaya hurt his right knee in the final 10 minutes of Sunday’s practice. While it’s not as severe as first thought, Martin said that Minaya, his parents and USC’s trainer are discussing his options.
The first would have him back in January. The second would be season-ending surgery.
Either way, the Gamecocks are deprived of what Martin called the leader and soul of the squad for a while.
No more
Martin was joking, sort of. He opened his post-game press conference by blaming Wofford coach Mike Young and former USC coach Eddie Fogler, who “duped” him into scheduling the series.
The Gamecocks ruined Wofford’s opening of Jerry Richardson Indoor Arena last year with a win. The Terriers could never wipe that away, but they cast a dark cloud over the rest of USC’s season by hammering the Gamecocks Monday.
Coming up
The Gamecocks host Coastal Carolina on Friday.