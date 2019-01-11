COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s game hosting Missouri has been delayed a day.
After severe wintry weather blasted Columbia, Mo., forcing a delay in the Tigers’ travel plans for the originally scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday game at USC, the game has been tentatively rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. As long as the Tigers can fly out of Missouri on Saturday, the game will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
A final determination on the game will be made Saturday afternoon. Should the game be played on Sunday, all original tickets will be honored.
If the game should not be able to be played Sunday, it would be tough to re-schedule the game without each team having to cram an extra game into the normal two-games-per-week SEC slate. The only date that would come without forcing the teams to play on short rest — and for Missouri to have to fly — is after the regular season ends.
All SEC teams wrap the regular season on March 9, with the SEC tournament set to begin in Nashville on March 13. Only the bottom four teams in the league play on that date, but the USC-Missouri game may be needed to set the tournament seedings.