COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s game hosting Missouri will tip at 1 p.m. Sunday after the Tigers were able to escape their snow-bound home state.
The game was originally set for 1 p.m. Saturday but Missouri couldn’t fly out of its home airport after a severe snowstorm. The Tigers were able to bus to Kansas City Saturday for an afternoon flight to South Carolina.
The game has been switched to SEC Network Plus.
All tickets purchased for the Saturday game will be honored on Sunday, as well as vouchers for students who participated in the Read With the Gamecocks and Martin’s Match Club promotions. No refunds will be given.
USC is attempting to improve to 3-0 in the SEC for just the third time in 28 seasons.