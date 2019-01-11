COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s attempt at just its third 3-0 SEC start in 28 seasons is on hold.
The Gamecocks were set to host Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday but the Tigers, beset by weather, couldn’t fly Friday night. Columbia, Mo., is blanketed with snow with no end in sight.
The game has been postponed indefinitely. The two schools are talking with each other and the SEC in hopes of rescheduling.
It’s going to be tough to re-schedule the game without each team having to cram an extra game into the normal two-games-per-week SEC slate. The only date that would come without forcing the teams to play on short rest — and for Missouri to have to fly — is after the regular season ends.
All SEC teams wrap the regular season on March 9, with the SEC tournament set to begin in Nashville on March 13. Only the bottom four teams in the league play on that date, but the USC-Missouri game may be needed to set the tournament seedings.
