South Carolina baseball edges Clemson in extra-inning thriller

GREENVILLE — Clemson center fielder Bryce Teodosio extended his glove, left his feet, and for a moment, Fluor Field held its collective breath.

Clemson and South Carolina had not played in a major sport in nearly a year because of COVID-19, and the first matchup, a neutral site baseball game Feb. 27, went to extra innings.

It ended when the ball tipped off Teodosio's glove and settled in the outfield as Gamecocks right fielder Brady Allen scurried home for the game-winning run. The Gamecocks stormed left fielder Andrew Eyster, whose 11th-inning double sealed the 3-2 win for South Carolina in Greenville.

"The ball just keep rising," Eyster said. "I saw him dive and it was just slow motion. I saw it tip off the top of his glove, and I knew we won."

The result was cathartic for the South Carolina fans in attendance — and devastating for the Tigers supporters. The rival fans self-segregated into partisan sections inside Fluor Field, playing off the other's emotions as the roller-coaster game chugged along.

The series was supposed to begin the previous afternoon at Clemson's Doug Kingsmore Stadium, but a rain postponement pushed that game back to May 11.

South Carolina right-hander Thomas Farr started the game on the mound, and his first inning performance, during which he retired the side in order, set the tone for his evening. Farr's lone blip over six innings came in the fourth when Clemson shortstop James Parker singled in a run.

Farr pitched better than his counterpart, Tigers right-hander Davis Sharpe. Sharpe struck out 10 batters over four innings — but he also surrendered seven hits and a walk, with the Gamecocks' first two runs coming on a pair of singles in the the first and fourth.

When Parker stepped into the batter's box to lead off the top of the ninth, the Tigers hadn't recorded a hit in 11 plate appearances and trailed 2-1.

Then the shortstop, whose Feb. 21 walk-off single lifted Clemson over Cincinnati, launched an 0-2 offering over the mini-Green Monster in left field. The Greenville sky was dark blue, stuck between late afternoon and early evening. His blast and — left-hander Geoffrey Gilbert's subsequent scoreless ninth inning — ensured the game would go to extra innings.

"A lot of teams can crumble if you give up a heartbreaker like that," Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston said. "But they just kept coming."

Gilbert, a sophomore from Charleston, held off the Gamecocks in the 10th, too. But he ran out of juice in the 11th, and Eyster helped South Carolina land the first blow in the 2021 edition of one of college baseball's fiercest rivalries.

Clemson coach Monte Lee was pleased with his pitchers' performance, he said, but noted the Tigers need to show improvement on offense. Parker had three of Clemson's seven hits and both of its RBIs.

"They came up with the big hits when they needed to," Lee said. "Unfortunately for us, we were unable to."

Looking ahead

The series will continue Feb. 28 in Columbia, when Clemson right-hander Ty Olenchuk takes on South Carolina right-hander Brannon Jordan.