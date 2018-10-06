COLUMBIA — South Carolina fans might have been dreading Saturday’s game against Missouri when they heard career backup Michael Scarnecchia was in line to start in relief of the injured Jake Bentley.
Visions of the backup spectrum danced through their minds — would he be a Dickie DeMasi, who disastrously replaced the injured Todd Ellis back in ’89, or an Erik Kimrey, who filled in for Phil Petty and threw one of the most famous touchdown passes in school history to beat Mississippi State in 2000?
Scarnecchia didn’t want to compare. Just as well — he’s writing his own legend.
The fifth-year senior completed 20 passes for 249 yards in Saturday’s 37-35 win, zipping an NFL throw to Bryan Edwards for one touchdown and calmly leading the Gamecocks downfield with less than two minutes to play. He found Kyle Markway for a wide-open 27-yard pickup on the final drive and hit Edwards again for 12 yards on third-and-11, giving kicker Parker White all the room he needed for the game-winning field goal.
He’s been around forever. Earned his degree. Stayed with USC despite injury and knowing he would probably never play except in garbage time. Never done a thing to give the program a black eye.
But would that help him throw the ball?
Not a bit. But he didn’t need it to. He could always throw the ball.
He just needed a chance.
Scarnecchia connected with Edwards for another touchdown in the first quarter and found Samuel in the third. He didn’t have a turnover. Sure, he may have gotten a play in late and got whistled for a questionable intentional grounding, but he threw, moved, led the Gamecocks to a win they had to have to preserve their season.
“I knew Mike had it in him from the first time I met him,” center Donell Stanley said. “It was just the time for him to step up and he did that today.”
Will Muschamp constantly talked up his backup QB and proved that it wasn’t just coach-speak. The Gamecocks needed a composed field general Saturday, and it just so happened that it was someone who’d thrown just 13 career passes coming in.
Didn’t matter. And once it was over, he didn’t walk into the postgame news conference with a fur coat and crown, calling out all his detractors.
“Once you realize it’s bigger than you, it’s bigger than what you make about yourself, once you realize that it’s about the team, it’s about helping South Carolina any way you can, it’s a calming feeling,” he said. “You’re playing a bigger part and a bigger picture. That’s really what got me through.”