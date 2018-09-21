COLUMBIA — They’re basically starting over.
Last week’s interruption — a home game canceled because of Hurricane Florence — knocked South Carolina out of its rhythm. The Gamecocks deeply wanted to return to the field and show they were much, much better than the squad that was ravaged, 41-17, by Georgia on Sept. 8.
They didn’t get that opportunity, leaving the rest to wonder what team they’ll see on Saturday. USC expectedly ran past Coastal Carolina and unexpectedly was pummeled by the Bulldogs.
So what is this Gamecocks team?
“We have had two opportunities to play on Saturday,” coach Will Muschamp said, “And we have been OK and not OK.”
If this season is going to be an improvement over last year, the next first step is Saturday at Vanderbilt. Here are four keys to beating the Commodores:
Get ground game going
Not having a running game against Georgia crushed the Gamecocks’ hopes. They had to abandon it when the Bulldogs went up by 17 points. But in the first half, they simply couldn’t get it going. Jake Bentley cannot win games by himself. Rico Dowdle, Ty’Son Williams and A.J. Turner have to give USC an immediate advantage on Saturday and keep the focus off Bentley’s right arm.
Secondary success
Don’t think Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, after shredding the Gamecocks’ defense last year and nearly leading the Commodores to a win at Notre Dame last week, hasn’t seen film of USC’s safeties. Muschamp said he’s not real pleased with the safety spot at USC, but you can bet Shurmur loves it.
Steven Montac and J.T. Ibe will have to be at their best as Shurmur will no doubt test them. If they fail as the last line of defense, they may be reading last rites to USC’s season.
Get the ball to Deebo
Georgia was ready to contain him and did, kicking every ball well out of his reach and covering him like the mumps on every route. Vanderbilt’s defense is suspect and Samuel has had great games against it before. Whatever it takes, the ball needs to be in the hands of the Gamecocks’ top game-breaker.
Must-win mentality
The season’s back on the ledge. While many expected a loss to Georgia, seeing it that one-sided immediately made the remaining schedule look tougher and raised questions about the Gamecocks' ability to win a big game. Saturday at Vanderbilt doesn’t qualify as a big game in terms of TV, appeal or one team’s arrival onto the national scene.
It does qualify as the biggest game of USC’s season, which carries over into next week’s trip to Kentucky. Simply, Muschamp’s constant words of progress, belief and program-building are hollow without wins over these two teams. Whether or not Vanderbilt or Kentucky have terrific seasons, USC can’t afford to lose Saturday or next Saturday.
Prediction
South Carolina 30, Vanderbilt 21