COLUMBIA — Yes, Kentucky’s off to a great start.
The Wildcats have had great starts before — such as 2007, the last time South Carolina played them as a ranked, undefeated squad and whipped them 38-23 — and they’ve fizzled out. There are more than a few fans in Lexington who remember those, too, and are checking their watches for when the other shoe will drop so they can turn to John Calipari’s merry band of one-and-doners.
The Gamecocks want to be the soles that crush Kentucky’s souls.
A four-year losing streak to the Wildcats is as unthinkable as it is unacceptable. The Gamecocks don’t have much in their SEC history, but they could always beat Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
Get this one, and all of the season’s goals are right back in play. Otherwise, prepare for a lot of snickering and eye-rolling when the talk of “building a program” and “playing for championships” takes the back seat to a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
USC’s keys to beating Kentucky:
Fill the air
The Gamecocks want to run the ball to be balanced on offense, but Kentucky will be expecting them to run and are prepared to stop it after shutting down Mississippi State last week. USC doesn’t have to start five-wide, no-back like it did against Georgia, but it needs to take advantage of its biggest weapons.
Deebo Samuel, Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards make up one of the best receiving corps in the country. Add USC’s multitude of tight ends and Jake Bentley has no shortage of targets to throw to. Kentucky will be expecting USC to run to start so by all means, don’t run to start.
Pass to set up the run. It worked for Bill Walsh, and he won three Super Bowls.
No atmosphere
Kroger Field will be hyped, full of blue and white and adding to the night-game presence. Best way to shut that down and get Kentucky fans to throw up their hands with an “Oh, well … when’s Midnight Madness?” is to score early and often.
The Gamecocks’ offensive line has played well this year. Donell Stanley and Zack Bailey haven’t allowed pressure on the quarterback all season. If throwing the ball early and often, taking advantage of speed downfield and three receivers that can break open the game, is going to work, Bentley has to have time to throw.
Do that, hit a first-minute touchdown like at Vanderbilt, and Kroger Field becomes the detergent aisle at Piggly-Wiggly.
Tackle
This has been the main problem each of the last four years. Kentucky will run, whether it be with (Heisman Trophy candidate) Benny Snell or “Touchdown” Terry Wilson, the QB. The Gamecocks know that as they’ve known that with Stephen Johnson, Stanley “Boom” Williams, JoJo Kemp, etc.
They couldn’t stop those guys. Whether it was the line creating too heavy of a crease or simply not going for the legs and ankles, USC played the floor to Kentucky’s Fred Astaire. The Wildcats tap-danced all over their heads.
Technical terms like “gap discipline,” “assignment football” and “hat on hat” will be mentioned several times in the radio and TV buildup. They all mean the same thing.
Make the tackle.
Better wins
USC dealt with low expectations last week. Everybody latched onto Vanderbilt playing Notre Dame close in South Bend, USC being smacked around by Georgia and the Gamecocks having a week off.
They all ignored that USC was the better team.
The Gamecocks are still the better team. They have more talent than Kentucky. They have more playmakers. What they don’t have is a hot start and a national ranking.
A 3-1 start (2-1 SEC) would still be considered hot for this program. A ranking could follow.
They’ve been the better team in three of the past four matchups and haven’t shown it. That needs to end.
Prediction
South Carolina 31, Kentucky 28