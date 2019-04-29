COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Board of Trustees gave Phase II approval to a plan renovating parts of Williams-Brice Stadium on Monday.
The project will cost $22.5 million.
Williams-Brice will refurbish existing club levels and add new ones, including a 132-seat loge level at the southwest corner of the stadium. The existing Crews building, housing USC’s weight room and football meeting rooms, will be converted into a recruiting lounge area.
The loge will offer luxury seats directly above a “2001 Club” that will allow guests to watch the Gamecocks enter the field. All of the new features are expected in time for the 2020 season.
The Floyd Football Building at the North end of the stadium had already been given Phase II approval. It will be turned into a gameday club with windows stretching around the building, allowing fans to watch the game in an air-conditioned lounge with beverages and concessions available for purchase.
The Floyd building cost is $750,000 and the area is expected to be finished by the 2019 season.