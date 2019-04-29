Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium will tweak its current look in the near future. Travis Bell/Sideline Carolina

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Board of Trustees gave Phase II approval to a plan renovating parts of Williams-Brice Stadium on Monday. 

The project will cost $22.5 million. 

Williams-Brice upgrade

The new loge seating above the 2001 Club that will be at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2020 season. Staff/David Cloninger

Williams-Brice will refurbish existing club levels and add new ones, including a 132-seat loge level at the southwest corner of the stadium. The existing Crews building, housing USC’s weight room and football meeting rooms, will be converted into a recruiting lounge area.

The loge will offer luxury seats directly above a “2001 Club” that will allow guests to watch the Gamecocks enter the field. All of the new features are expected in time for the 2020 season.

Williams-Brice upgrade

The new renovations coming to the West stands at Williams-Brice Stadium. Staff/David Cloninger

The Floyd Football Building at the North end of the stadium had already been given Phase II approval. It will be turned into a gameday club with windows stretching around the building, allowing fans to watch the game in an air-conditioned lounge with beverages and concessions available for purchase.

The Floyd building cost is $750,000 and the area is expected to be finished by the 2019 season.

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.