GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The venom was hurled as if he was in a pit full of spitting cobras, South Carolina fans lamenting Will Muschamp’s supposed lack of conviction on offense as the Gamecocks let a 31-14 lead with four minutes to go in the third quarter fizzle into a 35-31 loss to No. 15 Florida Saturday.
Whether or not play-calling was at fault — there’s evidence to support both arguments — Muschamp pointed out the obvious.
“Can’t stop the run, going to have a hard time winning,” he said.
The Gators piled up 367 rushing yards as USC could not tackle anybody. The defense did a lot more losing Saturday than USC’s offense did.
But when Muschamp is the head coach, offense will always be under fire. Especially when Saturday’s loss in The Swamp eerily mirrored a USC win there in 2014, the game that started Muschamp’s journey to becoming USC’s head coach.
“We were running the same things we did early in the game and had a lot of success,” Muschamp said. “We called the same things we called to get to that point. We didn’t change the mindset at all.”
The Gamecocks are 1-9 against Top 25 teams under Muschamp, and many were because the opponents were better. That wasn't the case Saturday.
What went right
• Almost everything offensively, as USC was mixing up-tempo and personnel to keep Florida off balance. The first two touchdowns came on wide-open throws to tight ends Jacob August and Kyle Markway, perhaps the 10th and 11th largest threats for Jake Bentley to throw to in the red zone, and the running game was punishing Florida even without Ty’Son Williams (broken hand) and Rico Dowdle (two carries, one a TD).
Deebo Samuel caught a slant and kicked in the nitro for 89 yards to set up USC’s final score and at that point, it seemed there was nothing stopping the win.
• Parker White’s 34-yard field goal improved his numbers to 13 of 14 for the season, with the one miss partially blocked. He’s having a tremendous year.
• A.J. Turner had 81 rushing yards and Mon Denson 49 in relief of Williams and Dowdle. Not bad for Nos. 3 and 4 on the depth chart.
What went wrong
• It’s not just missing tackles, at times it seems USC is fundamentally incapable of making tackles. There are bad approaches, bad angles and bad lunges. All Florida had to do was run, and it did.
• As for the offense, Muschamp says he doesn’t touch it. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon isn't allowed to speak to the media. For what it’s worth, the players all said they had no problem with the fourth-quarter play-calls.
In sequence:
USC went up 31-14 and Florida immediately scored (31-21). The Gamecocks rushed once, threw incomplete, threw complete, rushed three times. The last rush was on third-and-5 and Turner was slammed in the backfield because left tackle Dennis Daley was completely juked and didn’t lay a finger on CeCe Jefferson.
Florida scored (31-28).
This is the drive most fans seem to have a problem with, with Denson getting the call instead of Turner. Denson, who salted the Ole Miss win last week, picked up a first down on his first two carries. Then he had two carries for a combined 3 yards, and Bentley was rushed on third-and-long and threw incomplete.
Dowdle said he was only going to be used in an emergency situation. “No one changed the mindset or anything, we just didn’t quite execute the way we wanted to,” Bentley said.
Florida scored (35-31).
USC had to pass then and Daley was called for holding on first down, making it first-and-20. Bentley threw incomplete, rushed for 9, then was intercepted.
The only real evidence was there weren’t as many throws (like the gorgeous slant to Samuel to set up the 31-14 lead). But Denson got a first down on his first two carries when it was 31-28.
• It seemed curious why Bryson Allen-Williams was Tweeting lines about God’s plan Monday and Muschamp said Tuesday that he was hoping to get him back for the game. Muschamp revealed Saturday that Allen-Williams had a similar situation to D.J. Wonnum, who missed five games after ankle surgery.
Allen-Williams has had surgery and could return for the bowl game, but it’s 50-50 at best.
Turning point
Trailing 31-14 and facing third-and-8 late in the third, Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks dropped the snap, then picked it up and rolled right. He fired to the flat, where the ball was batted straight up.
Trevon Grimes (6-5) outjumped 5-10 Keisean Nixon and 6-0 Damani Staley for the catch and a first down. The Gamecocks went from forcing a punt to giving up touchdowns on the next three drives.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host Chattanooga next week hoping to clinch bowl eligibility and set themselves up for a strong end-of-season push.