COLUMBIA — South Carolina already set a 12th game, but now it has a 12th opponent.
The Gamecocks will host Akron at noon on Dec. 1, USC announced on Friday, to make up for the Sept. 15 game against Marshall that was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Alternate.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools. The Zips (4-4, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) are coached by former Auburn coach Terry Bowden.
“Akron is a quality opponent and someone that we have to be prepared to play,” coach Will Muschamp said in a statement. “They’ve been to a bowl game two of the last three years. I’ve known coach Bowden for many years and know that he’ll have his team ready to play.”
Akron had an opening on its schedule after its season-opener at Nebraska was cancelled due to lightning.
Fans who had a ticket for the Marshall game will not have that ticket honored by USC, although USC is issuing refunds for that ticket. Season-ticket holders can purchase Akron tickets through their Gamecock Club online accounts and there is no additional charge for parking if they already have a season pass.
Tickets for the general public will be sold beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Costs are $50 for the lower deck at Williams-Brice Stadium and $45 for the upper deck.
The game may play a large part in USC’s bowl hopes. The Gamecocks (4-3) kick off at Ole Miss Saturday as part of three road games among the next four.