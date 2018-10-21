CLEMSON — Eight weeks into the college football season have come and gone, and at this point, it looks like history is going to repeat itself in some capacity.
Alabama is the nation's No. 1 team, a position the Crimson Tide have held down all season long and certainly earned again this week after beating Tennessee on the road by almost 40 points.
But Clemson is now the new No. 2 as both teams seem to have the two clearest paths to the College Football Playoff at this point. Clemson took care of previously-ranked N.C. State 41-7 on Saturday at Death Valley with no problems, putting together perhaps the Tigers' most complete game of the season.
The new AP Top 25 poll was released Sunday afternoon with Alabama and Clemson leading it, as the Tigers jumped Ohio State after the Buckeyes' meltdown at Purdue in a near 30-point loss to an unranked team. Playing for Tyler Trent, a Purdue student who is battling terminal bone cancer, the Boilermakers thrashed Urban Meyer's group on an emotional night and sent his squad back to Ohio with its tail between its legs, needing to win out in order to have a shot at the playoff.
The Buckeyes are now in the same position as Georgia is. Both teams were in the top four for the first half of the season and both teams have to now first, win out and second, rely on other teams losing in order to make it to the Playoff.
In terms of the top five, the new order is Alabama at No. 1, Clemson at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, LSU at No. 4 and Michigan at No. 5 — the same order that is reflected on my own ballot. Michigan beat rival Michigan State handily Saturday with a 21-7 win on the road.
My No. 6 is Texas, my No. 7 is Georgia, my No. 8 is Oklahoma, my No. 9 is Ohio State and my No. 10 is UCF.
Washington State also took a seizable jump in both the official poll an my ballot for its win over Oregon with College Game Day in town. The Cougars beat the Ducks 34-20 to jump from No. 25 to No. 14 officially and from unranked to No. 15 in my own poll. And last but not least, Appalachian State is finally in. The Mountaineers are 25 both on my ballot and the full one for their 5-1 overall record in the Sun Belt conference.
Below is the AP Top 25 in its entirety, as well as how I voted:
The AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Michigan
6. Texas
7. Georgia
8. Oklahoma
9. Florida
10. UCF
11. Ohio State
12. Kentucky
13. West Virginia
14. Washington State
15. Washington
16. Texas A&M
17. Penn State
18. Iowa
19. Oregon
20. Wisconsin
21. South Florida
22. N.C. State
23. Utah
24. Stanford
25. Appalachian State
The AP Top 25 as voted on by Grace Raynor, Post and Courier Clemson beat reporter
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Michigan
6. Texas
7. Georgia
8. Oklahoma
9. Ohio State
10. UCF
11. Florida
12. West Virginia
13. Washington
14. Kentucky
15. Washington State
16. Oregon
17. Penn State
18. Texas A&M
19. South Florida
20. Iowa
21. Wisconsin
22. N.C. State
23. Stanford
24. San Diego State
25. Appalachian State