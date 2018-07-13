This weekend will be a perfect blend of business and pleasure when the Hobcaw Yacht Club welcomes racers and spectators to its high stakes regatta.
The 56th annual event will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Wando River, followed by the second and final day of racing on Sunday at noon.
The results are significant because the regatta is an official event with the South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association. Plus, the 125 boats expected to race will include sailors from Augusta, Savannah, Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, and other parts of the Southeast.
“We’re expecting a very good, competitive weekend,” said Skip Sawin, the regatta chairman. “We’ll have three different race courses and about a dozen different types of boats so there’s will be a lot going on in the Wando.”
Racing takes precedent for the Hobcaw Yacht Club, but the group also knows how to have a good time.
Before the competitions begin, multiple fun activities will take place at the club, 180 Hobcaw Drive in Mount Pleasant.
For starters, Friday night will include a festival food truck from 4 to 8 p.m. and an adult happy hour from 6 to 9 p.m.
During the races on Saturday, the yacht club will have music and a tiki bar by the pool, while a few members man the grill. Saturday will cap off with a fireworks show, starting around 9 p.m. Sunday will be much of the same before the awards banquet after the final races.
Beth Colley, the club’s sailing director, said the festivities are a huge part of the regatta experience for club members and others who attend.
“It’s a big family oriented event, from the pool to the grill,” she said. “There’s something for everyone to do and we really go out of our way to be great hosts and make sure everyone has what they need.”