In 1995-96, Citadel coach Duggar Baucom was an assistant coach at Davidson and witness to one of the best seasons in Southern Conference basketball history.

Coach Bob McKillop's Wildcats rampaged through the league with a 14-0 SoCon record, winning by an average margin of more than 20 points. Davidson won 19 games in a row, and lost only to North Carolina State, Michigan and UNC Wilmington during the regular season.

The Wildcats entered the SoCon Tournament championship game with a 25-3 record, but lost by 69-60 to Western Carolina.

On Selection Sunday, the NCAA Tournament committee snubbed Davidson, leaving the Wildcats out of what was then a 64-team field.

"We got into the NIT, which means Not In Tournament," Baucom says now. "I think that was one of the biggest snubs of all time in the tournament."

All of which demonstrates how historically difficult it is for a SoCon team to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. In fact, it's never been done.

Even after Stephen Curry became a sophomore star by leading Davidson to the brink of the Final Four in 2007-08, the Wildcats were snubbed again after they went 18-2 in league play and 27-8 overall during Curry's junior season in 2008-09 — which is one reason Davidson is now in the Atlantic 10.

The possibility of an at-large bid (the tournament winner gets an automatic bid) for the SoCon is being debated again this season, as the league enjoys one of its best seasons in years.

Four SoCon teams — No. 30 Wofford, No. 52 UNC Greensboro, No. 73 East Tennessee State, and No. 80 Furman, which is at The Citadel on Thursday night — rank in the top 80 of the NCAA's new NET rankings.

In the RPI rankings, the SoCon ranks No. 11 out of 32 leagues, ahead of past multi-bid conferences such as the Atlantic 10, Conference USA, the Missouri Valley and the Colonial Athletic Association. UNCG is No. 35 in the RPI, with Wofford at No. 43, ETSU at No. 71 and Furman at No. 83.

Baucom, whose own team started 9-2 before losing seven straight in SoCon play, recognizes the strength of the league but still is pessimistic about an at-large bid.

"I think the league is terrific, the best it's ever been," he said. "And that's historic, based on the NET rankings and the RPI, so there is no arguing that.

"But I think we are a one-bid league. If Furman had kept it up and kept being ranked, maybe they could have. But the whole NET thing, in my personal opinion, is just a way for them to put more 17-14, middle of the pack Big Ten teams in, and justify it. They are not helping the mid-majors, and the mid-majors are what makes the tournament what it is."

Other observers aren't so sure.

"At the moment, Wofford is the only one with a compelling case for an at-large bid," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote in its latest bracket projection. "But it's starting to feel like this should be a two-bid league.

"If that means overlooking a team that goes 9-11 in Big Ten play in order to make room for a UNC Greensboro team that doesn't have any great wins, but lost by just six at LSU and held a lead late into the second half at Kentucky, so be it.

"I'm not quite there yet, but if the top of this conference can tread water (avoid terrible losses) while the major conference bubble continues to take shape over the next few weeks, it might be a different story."

Wofford (17-4, 9-0) survived an overtime scare against Samford last week and faces crucial games at ETSU on Feb. 7 and at home against UNCG on Feb. 16. UNCG is 19-3 and 8-1 in the SoCon, and it's biggest games down the stretch are at Wofford and at home to ETSU on Feb. 23.

If Wofford and UNCG both win out (with the exception of their Feb. 16 showdown) until the SoCon championship game, might the SoCon runner-up have an at-large case?

Stay tuned.

Furman at The Citadel

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: McAlister Field House

Records: Furman 16-5, 5-4; Citadel 10-10, 2-7

TV: ESPN+.

Radio: 92.1-FM, 102.1-FM, 1450-AM

Notes: The Citadel snapped an eight-game skid with an 84-82 victory over VMI last Saturday on a buzzer-beating layup by Quayson Williams ... PG Lew Stallworth had 29 points in that game, and C Zane Najdawi had 18 points and 10 rebounds ... The Citadel lost by 101-85 at Furman on Jan. 5 in a game the Bulldogs led by 46-43 at the half ... The Paladins started the season 15-2 with wins over Final Four teams Loyola Chicago and Villanova, but have lost three of the last four, including a 75-73 loss at home to Samford ... 6-8 senior Matt Rafferty leads Furman with 17.7 ppg and 9.1 rebounds ... 5-11 senior Jordan Lyons is at 16.4 ppg ... Furman is at No. 80 in the NCAA NET ranking, and The Citadel at No. 233.