A step back for the SoCon?

Not really.

A year after a peak season for Southern Conference basketball — the league finished a record-high No. 12 in RPI rankings among 32 Division I conferences, and nearly sent two teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time — the SoCon might be even deeper this season.

The SoCon reaches the halfway point of its regular season on Wednesday, with Wofford at The Citadel (7 p.m., McAlister Field House) among other games, and it is fair to say the league is as good as it was last year, despite the loss of marquee players and its top coach.

With key players such as Wofford's Fletcher Magee and Furman's Matt Rafferty departing, and with former Wofford coach Mike Young leaving for the ACC and Virginia Tech, it seemed certain the SoCon would take a step back this season.

It hasn't happened.

The SoCon is down only one spot to No. 13 in RPI ratings at the halfway point, with five teams maintaining a legit shot at the regular-season title and seven at .500 or better in the league. Last year, the regular season was about beating Wofford (nobody could).

This year, the chase is wide open.

"It's hard to compare year to year, but I think it might be even deeper this year," said UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller, whose squad narrowly missed out on the SoCon's first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament last year as the last team out of the 68-team field. "Certainly, Mike's Wofford team last year was the juggernaut, going 18-0 in a great league.

"We might not have a team that's capable of doing that this year. But the league is so much deeper this year, when you look at teams like Chattanooga and Western Carolina and the kind of seasons they are having. Now, instead of four teams at the top, it feels like there are six, seven, eight teams that have a chance."

Transfer portal

The SoCon has again chalked up some upset victories over bigger conferences, including Wofford over North Carolina, UNCG over Georgetown and East Tennessee State over LSU. Furman took then No. 14 Auburn to OT, and Western Carolina, Chattanooga and UNCG lost to ACC squads by less than five points each.

Mid-major leagues such as the SoCon are sometimes a farm system for transfers who move up to bigger programs. But the SoCon has benefited this season from the portal, as new players have injected life into programs such as Western Carolina (13-6, 5-3) and Chattanooga (13-8, 4-4).

Western Carolina is led by guard Mason Faulkner, a transfer from Northern Kentucky who is the top scorer in the league, averaging 18.8 points. Chattanooga transfers include forward Matt Ryan (Vanderbilt), leading the team at 14.1 ppg; center Ramon Vilia (Arizona State), averaging 11.6 ppg and 5.6 rebounds; and super sub Stefan Kenic (Cleveland State), a 6-9 junior averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

At ETSU, 7-footer Lucas N'Guessan, who started his career at Oklahoma State, has started to come into his own, averaging 8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

"Everybody has their way, and everybody has to figure out the best way to build their team, their program and their culture," said Furman coach Bob Richey. "It's a way definitely to get talent ... You've got teams like Chattanooga who have done a really great job with it. I knew when we walked out of Chattanooga with a win, I looked at our staff and said, That's a heck of a win.

"There's not a right or a wrong way. But in our business, you have to have a way."

At-large bid

Does the SoCon have a shot at an at-large bid this season?

The best candidate is first-place ETSU (18-3, 7-1), which has lost only to Kansas, North Dakota State and Furman. Coach Steve Forbes' Bucs rank No. 42 in the NCAA's NET rankings and No. 28 in the RPI, and handed LSU its only home loss of the season thus far.

The Bucs might be able to afford only one more loss, however. UNCG went 29-7 overall and 15-3 in the league last year, and still missed out on the NCAA Tournament. ETSU still has to play SoCon contenders UNCG, Furman, Wofford, Western Carolina and Chattanooga twice.

In this year's SoCon, that won't be easy.