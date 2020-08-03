SoCon could delay start of football season, commissioner says

The Southern Conference could push back the start of its football season, commissioner Jim Schaus says, as the league awaits further clarity on the fate of the FCS playoffs and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on college campuses.

The NCAA's Board of Governors is set to meet again Tuesday and could make a decision on holding NCAA championships for 22 fall sports, including the 24-team FCS playoffs. The board could cancel the fall championships, move them to the spring, keep them intact as scheduled, or delay the decision once again.

Whatever the board decides, time is getting tight for the SoCon, which includes state schools The Citadel, Wofford and Furman. The league's first games are set for Sept. 3, and The Citadel football team is slated to report for fall camp on Thursday.

Schaus said a conference-games only schedule, much like what the SEC and ACC have announced on the Power 5 level, is one of the scenarios the SoCon is considering.

"We've looked at a lot of scenarios, and I hope we've looked at everything under the sun," he said. "There is a lot of merit to the conference-only concept, and the reason is that it allows you to delay, and I think that part of the strategy is some sort of delay.

"Delay is a wise thing in that it lets you get farther away from the scenario now, where we are seeing spikes in some of our states. It buys you time."

The ACC is planning to begin football games the week of Sept. 7-12, while the SEC has announced a start date of Sept. 26.

"When our institutions open up in August, they will have their own challenges to deal with," Schaus said. "So trying to push some of those dates back makes a lot of sense. It also allows some scheduling flexibility, so we've talked about that option, but we've made no final decisions.

"There's certainly merit to the concept of reducing competitions and moving competitions back, but we've got to be open-minded and have a plan that works for as many of our institutions as possible."

Six of 13 FCS conferences have decided to cancel or delay fall football seasons. The SoCon and the Big South, which includes Charleston Southern, still are planning to play football this fall.

Charleston Southern athletic director Jeff Barber has said the Bucs plan on playing a fall season whether or not the FCS playoffs are held in the fall.

SoCon teams lost four big-money guarantee games against SEC teams when the SEC went to a conference-only schedule, including Furman at Tennessee ($500,000), ETSU at Georgia ($550,000), Wofford at South Carolina ($350,000) and Mercer at Vanderbilt (no figure available).

The SoCon's three games against ACC teams — The Citadel at Clemson ($450,000), VMI at Virginia ($375,000) and Samford at Florida State ($450,000) — have not yet been officially canceled. The Citadel and VMI remain hopeful of playing those games.

"All of those guarantee games are valuable to us," Schaus. "But we understand those conferences had to make the right decisions for them, and we anticipated that could be a scenario. Some of our teams have guarantee games with Group of Five teams, and there will be some opportunities to pick up some more guarantee games if we need them."

SoCon athletic directors and presidents are slated to meet Tuesday, but Schaus stressed they've been in regular communication throughout the process.

"We've had a lot of discussions about scenarios, but we're not quite there yet," he said. "That time is soon."